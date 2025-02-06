Glasgow Rangers made the decision to keep faith with head coach Philippe Clement earlier this season and it increasingly looking like a shrewd call.

Back in November 2024, Football Insider reported that pressure was mounting on the Belgian boss, due to 'poor' performances, but they were willing to give him time to turn things around.

The Light Blues were set to play in the final of the League Cup the following month and the board seemingly decided to give him the chance to win another piece of silverware.

As shown in the highlights above, it was a spirited performance from the Gers and they came ever-so-close to winning the trophy, just to fall short on penalties.

Since that clash at Hampden Park, Rangers have only lost two of their last 13 matches in all competitions, including one loss to Premier League side Manchester United, and this shows that Clement has managed to get the Light Blues back on track.

The Belgian tactician has been helped by the respective returns of Danilo, from injury, and Ianis Hagi, from a contract dispute, as they have both starred at the top end of the pitch.

Ianis Hagi and Danilo's fantastic form this season

Firstly, Danilo returned from a knee injury, that kept him out for 12 matches, in November and has offered an excellent option in the centre-forward position in recent months.

The former Feyenoord and Ajax marksman has only started six of his 14 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, but has offered plenty of quality in those starts.

He has racked up an exceptional return of five goals and three assists in those 14 matches and six starts, along with six 'big chances' created for his teammates. This shows that the Brazilian ace has offered a huge threat inside the box and has made himself a reliable option for Clement when fit.

Hagi, meanwhile, returned to the team in October after players and board members stepped in to get him back in the squad, after he had been left out due to a contract issue that would have seen him given a pay rise if he had played more games.

The Romania international has been a star for Rangers in the Premiership ever since his return, with the highlights above showing off his most recent goals against Ross County.

24/25 Premiership Ianis Hagi Appearances (starts) 15 (12) Goals 3 Big chances created 5 Key passes per game 2.1 Assists 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old playmaker has offered a big threat at the top end of the pitch from an attacking midfield position, with eight direct goal contributions in 12 starts.

These statistics show that both Hagi and Danilo have been influential figures in the final third for Clement and that they have both been crucial parts of the improved performances in recent months.

However, there is a former Rangers player who they could, now, regret cashing in on last year, as he has outscored both of those current Light Blues stars.

How much Rangers sold Sam Lammers for

In the summer of 2024, the Scottish giants decided to part ways with versatile Dutch forward Sam Lammers as FC Twente swooped in to secure his services for a reported fee of £2.5m.

The left-footed attacker was brought in from Atalanta on a permanent deal in the summer of 2023 under former Rangers head coach Michael Beale and he failed to hit the ground running at Ibrox in the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Lammers produced two goals and two assists in 31 appearances for the Light Blues, before he was sent out on loan to FC Utrecht for the second half of the season by Clement, who came in to replace Beale in the dugout.

23/24 Eredivisie Sam Lammers Appearances 18 Goals 10 Key passes per game 1.1 Big chances created 5 Assists 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Dutchman enjoyed an incredible time with Utrecht in the Eredivisie, with a return of 13 direct goal contributions in 18 matches.

However, that form was not enough to convince Clement to give him another chance at Ibrox, which led to his £2.5m switch to FC Twente last summer.

Why Rangers may regret selling Sam Lammers

The Gers may, now, regret their decision to cash in on the 26-year-old star so early in his career in Scotland, as he has caught the eye once again in the Eredivisie this term.

Lammers, who can play as an attacking midfielder, out wide, or as a striker, has been a regular starter for Twente in the Dutch top-flight so far this season, with 16 starts in 17 appearances in the league.

The former Rangers star has scored six goals in the league so far this term, which is more than Danilo (five) and Hagi (three), as aforementioned, have managed in the Premiership.

He has also scored two goals in six appearances in the Europa League for the Dutch team, which shows that he can also step up on the European stage, whilst neither Danilo nor Hagi were registered for the league phase of the competition for the Gers.

24/25 Eredivisie Sam Lammers Appearances 17 Goals 6 Big chances missed 3 Big chances created 4 xA 2.70 Assists 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Lammers has also provided an impressive amount of creativity at the top end of the pitch for FC Twente in the current campaign.

His teammates have let him down with their wasteful finishing in the final third, though, as he has only registered one assist from four 'big chances' created and 2.70 xA.