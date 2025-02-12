Glasgow Rangers and Philippe Clement were left frustrated on Sunday afternoon after they were beaten 1-0 by Queen's Park in the SFA Cup at Ibrox.

It was the first time in the history of the club that they had lost at Ibrox to a lower league outfit in the SFA Cup, as James Tavernier missed a 97th-minute penalty to keep his side in the match.

Clement described the result as "unacceptable" but the Belgian boss is not expected to lose his job because of it, as Sky Sports have reported that he is set to be in the dugout against Hearts on Sunday.