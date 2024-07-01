Glasgow Rangers head of recruitment Nils Koppen has wasted little time in the transfer market with a number of incoming deals to bolster the squad.

The Belgian chief has swooped to sign Clinton Nsiala, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Jefte, and Liam Kelly to add more options to Philippe Clement's side.

Meanwhile, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Jon McLaughlin, Borna Barisic, and Kemar Roofe all left the club earlier this summer upon the expiry of their contracts at Ibrox.

In order to make room for further new signings to improve the team, Rangers may need to move some more of their first-team players on and interest in one of their duds from England provides them with an opportunity to do just that.

English interest in Rangers forward

According to the Daily Record, English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday are keen on a deal to sign Light Blues winger Scott Wright this summer.

The report claims that Owls head coach Danny Rohl, who was on punditry duty at the 2024 European Championship, is a fan of the Scottish forward.

It states that the former Aberdeen man is one of the players who the club could be open to offers for amid plans from Clement to make wholesale changes to the squad.

The Daily Record adds that he has one year left to run on his current contract at Ibrox and that Wednesday will now hope to negotiate a deal to snap him up from the Scottish side.

Koppen must now brutally ditch the Rangers lightweight before the end of the summer transfer window after his underwhelming performances on the pitch last term.

Why Rangers should sell Scott Wright

If Wednesday are prepared to offer a fee for the forward, the Scottish Premiership giants should gratefully accept and move him on ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Wright did not do enough with his opportunities last season to suggest that he is worth keeping around to be a part of the squad moving forward.

Rangers dipped into the market to sign Fabio Silva in January to play ahead of him on the wing and the Portuguese loanee outperformed him in the second half of the season.

23/24 Premiership Scott Wright Fabio Silva Appearances 23 18 Goals 2 4 Assists 0 0 Key passes per game 0.6 0.7 Dribbles completed per game 0.4 0.8 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Wright was only directly involved in two goals in 23 appearances, which extended to four goals in 33 outings in all competitions.

He scored fewer goals than Silva, who has since returned to Wolves, and his poor form in front of goals not indicate that he is likely to be an important player for Clement next term as the ex-Dons man failed to provide quality on a consistent basis.

The £5.6k-per-week dud had also produced zero goals and two assists in 34 matches in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, which means that he has managed just four goals and two assists in his last 67 games for the club.

Therefore, Koppen must take advantage of this reported interest from Sheffield Wednesday and brutally bin the Scottish dud, due to his dreadful form at the top end of the pitch in recent seasons.