Glasgow Rangers will be aiming to build on their Hampden heroics during their Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts on Sunday as they chase down what would be a stunning treble success.

Philippe Clement has already won one trophy during his relatively short time in Glasgow thus far – the League Cup last December – and will be desperate to cap off a fine debut season in style.

It will be an exciting final few weeks of the campaign as both Rangers and Celtic battle it out for domestic glory.

The Old Firm rivals could also be fighting each other in the summer transfer window over one particular signing too…

Rangers transfer news

The player in question is Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, who has been linked with a potential move to both Rangers and Celtic in the previous 12 months.

His contract expires at the end of the season, and it looks as though he is not going to sign an extension, while interest also has emerged from Serie A, with both Sassuolo and Cagliari weighing up whether to swoop for the Scotsman in the coming weeks.

After his Scottish Cup semi-final display against Celtic, former Ibrox midfielder Andy Halliday has suggested that either of the Old Firm should be doing all they can to bring the player to Glasgow.

"Personally I thought Connor Barron was the best player on the pitch on Saturday, to be honest," Halliday said. "And he's out of contract in the summer.

"I'm not trying to prise him away from Aberdeen but I always feel they are the no-brainers that Celtic and Rangers should be looking for, especially when they're trying to get homegrown talent for their European squads. I thought he was excellent.”

Considering Rangers wouldn’t have to pay a fee, plus the fact he won't expect bumper wages indicate this is a move that Clement should be all over, especially as it can boost the club’s homegrown contingent ahead of European competition next season.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Light Blues have signed a player from Aberdeen and the Gers could repeat their Ryan Jack masterclass from 2017 by signing Barron.

Connor Barron could be Ryan Jack 2.0 for Rangers

Jack is also out of contract at the end of the season as it looks increasingly likely that he will depart Glasgow after seven seasons playing for the club.

In that time, he has made 210 appearances for the Light Blues, winning all three domestic trophies on offer to him along with helping the side reach the 2022 Europa League final.

Injury issues have stalled his progression over the previous few years as Jack has missed 126 games through a variety of different setbacks since the summer of 2017.

Even this season, the Scot has started just 12 matches in all competitions. Heading into the new season, Clement will want players in his squad whom he can trust to be available for nearly every match, which means Jack will be shown the exit door at the end of the season.

Barron is practically a like-for-like replacement for the 32-year-old. It is now up to Clement to work his magic in the coming weeks.

Connor Barron’s statistics for Aberdeen this season

The 21-year-old typically operates as a defensive midfielder yet has still scored once while chipping in with two assists in all competitions this season for the Dons.

His growing maturity was evident as the youngster featured in all six of Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League group stage matches, ranking fifth among his teammates for accurate passes per game (18.8) while also ranking fourth for big chances created (one), second for key passes per game (1.2) and third for tackles per game (2.2), demonstrating his skills across a range of metrics on the highest stage.

Hailed as “brilliant” and “brave” by his former manager at Aberdeen, Jim Goodwin, for his displays last season, it appears as though the Scottish starlet is taking things to a whole new level throughout the current campaign.

Still only 21, there is no doubt Barron will be an excellent signing for the future, but judging by his performances in a struggling Aberdeen side this term, he is more than ready to take over the void which will be left by Jack’s imminent departure.

Connor Barron in the Premiership this season Accurate passes per game 25.3 Big chances created 3 Total duels won per game 3.4 Tackles per game 1.7 Possession lost per game 12.5 Via Sofascore

With age on his side plus the fact he will cost peanuts, it is a move Clement simply cannot pass up, especially as the 5 foot 9 titan could form a stunning midfield duo with Mohamed Diomande.

How Connor Barron could fit in at Rangers

Barron has shown glimpses of his influential defensive abilities this season, ranking in the top 18% for tackles won per 90 along with ranking in the top 17% for interceptions per 90, showing that he is able to protect the backline during matches while winning the ball back and starting attacks from deep.

Diomande is a more forward-thinking midfielder. Alongside Barron, the Ivorian would have a greater licence to bomb forward often, assisting the forwards with the many attacks Rangers conduct during games.

Indeed, since arriving at Ibrox, Diomande has scored twice in the top flight, created a big chance, averaged 1.4 key passes per game and succeeded with 50% of his dribbles, showcasing a desire to join the front four when Rangers have the ball in the final third.

This duo could be the future of the Rangers' midfield for years to come. Barron is able to screen the defence while moving the ball on accurately as Diomande bursts forward into the opposition danger zone in order to add an extra body during the attacking phase.

Having someone like Barron alongside him could give the 22-year-old more confidence to leave his position, knowing the young Scot would be there to sweep up anything in his absence.

The move is a no-brainer for the Gers, especially considering Clement is trying to establish a player-trading model at the club, which could see someone like Barron eventually sold for millions of pounds worth of profit.

The next few weeks could be very interesting indeed.