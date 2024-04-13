Glasgow Rangers saw their clash against Dundee in midweek postponed yet again, which gives the players a few extra recovery days.

Following the 3-3 draw against Celtic last weekend, the Gers now travel to Ross County on Sunday in a bid to secure three points in the Scottish Premiership.

They could trail the Parkhead side by four points going into the game, but their league title destiny is still within their own hands. If the Light Blues win all seven of their remaining matches, a first Premiership title since 2021 will be won.

Philippe Clement is now starting to get some of his key players back fighting fit ahead of the title climax, which could give the club a major boost.

Rangers team news vs Ross County

With the Dundee clash rearranged for next Wednesday, Clement spoke to the media ahead of the County game on Sunday, giving an update on the squad, saying:

“Diomande had an operation on his thumb after a contact in the Old Firm match, he will be missing this weekend.

“It's not a long-term one.”

It looks as though there are no further injuries and that Clement has a solid squad to pick his starting XI from.

The Belgian manager used his substitutes well against Celtic last weekend and this could see Rabbi Matondo unleashed in the starting lineup, as he seemingly deserves it.

Rabbi Matondo has shone in spells for Rangers this season

His debut campaign in Scotland ended with zero goals and just five assists across 28 matches in all competitions, hardly numbers that set Ibrox alight.

It looked as though Michael Beale was going to move on Matondo last summer, yet he knuckled down and enjoyed a solid pre-season which began to reap the rewards early on in the current campaign.

Rabbi Matondo in the Premiership this season Goals 5 Assists 3 Key passes per game 0.7 Big chances created 4 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 Via Sofascore

He scored his first goal for the club against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League qualifier first leg clash, before chipping in with two assists and a goal in the Premiership before suffering a serious knee injury that ruled him out for the next 11 games.

By the time he recovered, Clement was the new man in charge, but the Welsh winger has managed to impress him in recent months.

Since the start of February, he has scored four times in the top flight, including wonderful efforts against both Hibs and Celtic in recent weeks, proving himself to be quite the impact player of late.

He came on for Fabio Silva with just 20 minutes remaining and caused the Celtic backline some problems as the match drew to a close.

With the Light Blues trailing 3-2 and their title hopes up in flames, Matondo received the ball on the left flank and cut inside to his right foot, unleashing a stunning curling effort that nestled into the back of the Celtic net, rescuing a point in the process.

There is no doubt the winger deserves a chance on the left wing from the very first whistle on Sunday, the question is, will Ridvan Yimaz be able to start at left-back in order to provide him with some support going forward?

Ridvan Yilmaz has missed the last few matches due to injury

The £12k-per-week defender suffered an injury whilst on international duty for Turkey during the recent break and has missed every Rangers match since, including the 3-3 draw with Celtic.

In his place, Dujon Sterling began the game at left-back, but having the Turkish international back in the starting XI will give Clement a major boost.

With Borna Barisic close to leaving the Gers following the expiration of his contract at the end of the season, Yilmaz has established himself as the number one choice on the left side of the defence.

Ridvan Yilmaz’s statistics this season for Rangers

An injury-hit debut campaign saw the 22-year-old make just 15 appearances for the Glasgow side in all competitions.

It was beginning to look like he was struggling to settle in Scotland, but after netting his first ever goal for the club during a League Cup tie against Livingston, he began to make more appearances.

It wasn’t until the start of 2024 that he really began to showcase his true talents to Clement, displacing Barisic at left-back and emerging as one of the most consistent performers in the team.

Since the turn of the year, he started seven league matches prior to suffering his injury, displaying some excellent attacking statistics.

Indeed, across 22 top flight games this term, Yilmaz has created six big chances, averaging 1.7 key passes per game while succeeding with 1.3 dribbles per game – a success rate of 64% - as the defender regularly bombs up and down the left flank, adding an extra threat.

The previous few months have convinced Clement that Yilmaz is the undisputed choice on the left side of the defence and his future could certainly be bright if he remains injury free.

The 50-year-old was also quick to praise the youngster, saying: "He has made a really big evolution - Ridvan is a fighter and we need fighters..."

This fighting quality has transformed him from an unassuming talent to a regular in the starting XI, proving that the Belgian can identify a talented player and get them performing at their best.

Against Ross County, he could unleash both Yilmaz and Matondo on the left flank in order to terrorise the opposition defence, as both players have shown plenty of attacking vigour throughout the season.

This is why the boss must finally unleash the Turkish international, who has not featured since the 14th of March, from the start on Sunday.

All that matters in the Highlands on Sunday is a win and three points, which would allow the Gers to keep up the pressure on Celtic, who will likely have stretched their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Having some important players back fit and raring to go could make all the difference, with Yilmaz and Abdallah Sima beginning to shrug off their injury problems of late.

The title race could go right down the wire this season, suggesting every single player must be at their best across the final seven games of the season in order to help the Gers claim their 56th league crown.