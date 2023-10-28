Rangers will no doubt be busy in the January transfer window as they look to shape the squad to the new manager's liking, but it looks as though the first order of business is tying down a current star to a permanent deal.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have started a new era with Philippe Clement in charge, with the 49-year-old already making a good impression since replacing Michael Beale as manager. There is a eight-point deficit to make up on current Scottish Premiership leader Celtic, however, so it is going to take some superb form to oust the biggest rivals as the reigning Scottish champions.

For that to happen, Rnagers could need to look to make new signings during the January transfer window. Some important additions were made in the summer, including the likes of Jack Butland, Danilo and Kieran Dowell, but further improvements are needed.

The Gers have been linked with a number of players in recent times, and it has been reported that Clement himself is scouring for "solutions" to his squad, and now a fresh update has emerged regarding their winter transfer business.

Rangers want permanent Sima move

According to a new update from Football Insider, Abdallah Sima could make a permanent move to Rangers in January, having shone on loan since arriving from Brighton before the start of the season:

"Rangers will explore the possibility of landing on-loan Brighton star Abdallah Sima permanently but could face competition for his signature, sources have told Football Insider. The 22-year-old has impressed at Ibrox since arriving on a season-long loan in the summer window and is attracting the attention of several other clubs.

"Football Insider revealed on Friday (27 October) that Rangers do not have the option to buy Sima at the end of his temporary spell."

This could be an excellent piece of business by Rangers, with Sima doing well to date at Ibrox, showcasing his goalscoring prowess in the Scottish Premiership. Sima's stats of scoring five times in just four league starts in 2023/24 to date - nine appearances in the competition overall - are impressive, and he has also netted twice in the Europa League.

The 22-year-old has been described as an "electric" player by Rangers captain James Tavernier, who urged others to reach his level, saying of him:

"(Abdallah Sima) has been a real attacking threat for us this season. He’s got electric pace and can finish in difficult areas. Generally with our forwards, we have to give them better service as a team. We need to get around them and give them opportunities to get on the scoresheet the same as Abdallah."

The early signs suggest that a permanent move for Sima is a no-brainer for the Gers, considering the influence he is already having and the fact that he should only improve in the coming years.

Regular football away from Brighton for good could also appeal to the player himself, rather than jumping from club to club on a temporary basis, allowing him to settle properly and kick on further in his career.