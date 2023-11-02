Glasgow Rangers have signed an up-and-coming teenager on trial as they consider offering him a professional contract, according to a fresh report.

Rangers transfers

The Scottish Premiership outfit recruited nine fresh faces over the summer, including the likes of Jack Butland, Danilo and Cyriel Dessers on a permanent basis, whilst Abdallah Sima put pen to paper on loan for the remainder of the season from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Looking at exits, Philippe Clement’s side - albeit under Michael Beale - sanctioned the sales of 12 stars, with Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos being some of the bigger names to leave for good, and following the mass clearout, this has created space for the boss to bolster his ranks further in January.

Manchester United’s left-winger Adam Berry has emerged as a potential target, though with the talented prospect only being 17 years of age, it’s unknown whether he would be viewed as a player who would join the academy or be given a chance to prove his worth in the senior fold should he put pen to paper.

The Old Trafford starlet is a regular feature of his club’s U18s side but is yet to feature for the U21s or the first-team, so he is lacking experience at a highly competitive level (Transfermarkt - Berry statistics), but with bags of potential to offer, the teenager has been handed a lifeline by the board at Ibrox.

Rangers taking a closer look at Adam Berry

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers have placed Berry on trial with a view to tabling him a contract at the end of it should he impress his admirers enough to deserve it.

“Rangers are running the rule over a Manchester United youngster who once scored a stunning David Beckham-style goal from his own half. But with his future with the Old Trafford club unclear, Rangers have moved fast to offer him a trial.

"He's thought to have been involved in the B team's match with Icelandic side Breidablik last midweek and the clash with Hearts B.”

At Man United, Berry only pockets £220-per-week (Manchester United salaries), so he’d be a more than affordable option for Rangers to take on board, and he’s already started to show plenty of promising signs as to what he’s capable of achieving.

The Ashton-under-Lyne-born talent has racked up seven contributions, five assists and two goals, in 27 appearances since the start of his career, highlighting the positive impact he can make in the final third, which will only improve with increased minutes under his belt.

Furthermore, Berry is a versatile operator having been deployed in four various positions across the pitch since first bursting onto the scene, including out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside in two roles in the centre of the park, so his ability to provide injury cover in areas outside of his own could make him a fantastic option for the manager to have at his disposal in Glasgow.