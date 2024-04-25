Troubling news has surfaced after it emerged that two Rangers players may be ready to sensationally quit Ibrox this summer in a bid to link up with one of their former bosses.

Rangers second favourites for the title

After a shock defeat to Ross County and a draw to Dundee, Rangers are firm second-favourites for the Scottish Premiership, with Philippe Clement's side seeing the trophy slip out of their hands and into those of arch-rivals Celtic.

They trail Celtic by three points, but with a worse goal difference and realistically need Celtic to slip up twice between now and the end of the campaign to overturn the deficit, or to find a hot scoring streak not yet seen this season.

Rangers could yet land a cup double, with the Ibrox side to meet Celtic in the final of the Scottish Cup at the end of May, but in some quarters attentions are already turning to the summer transfer window.

Gers duo on Saudi shopping list

Now, reports have claimed that Al-Ettifaq are eyeing up moves for both James Tavernier and Connor Goldson this summer.

The Saudi side are of course led by Steven Gerrard, who worked with both at Rangers during his time there, and has already shown a penchant for signing his former favourites. The ex-Rangers boss was behind Jordan Henderson's failed move to Saudi Arabia, as well as former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who has been a mainstay in his side this season.

Now, he is ready to turn to Scotland, with The Daily Record claiming that he is eyeing up moves for both Goldson and Tavernier this summer. They relay that Gerrard has made a "recommendation" to his wealthy owners to try and sign Rangers skipper Tavernier, while he is also "keen" to bring Goldson back under his management, where the pair helped him win a title in Scotland.

Under Steven Gerrard at Rangers James Tavernier Connor Goldson Appearances 168 182 Goals 42 17 Assists 62 5 Trophies 1 1

Amid building speculation Tavernier refused to rule anything out earlier in the campaign, though insisted he was happy at Rangers.

“I love it every single day. When I wake up, I’m doing something that I love to do. I’ve always wanted to be a footballer and I’m still a kid at heart when it comes to playing this game. “[finishing my career at Ibrox] is obviously down to Rangers. There are plenty of moving parts but I’m enjoying my football here, I’m loving been here and so do my family. I still feel young at heart. I still feel 21 but I’ll keep moving forward and keep working hard.”

The pair are believed to take home a combined salary close to £70,000 per week, which would be a massive sum freed up in order to replace them. With both players now in their 30s, Rangers may decide that cashing in is the best course of action as they look to kick on again next season.