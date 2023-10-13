Former Rangers star and BBC pundit Alan Hutton believes that a "tremendous" figure could form part of their next manager's new coaching staff at Ibrox

Michael Beale sacked

The Gers have endured a poor start to this new season and currently sit a pretty big seven points behind Old Firm rivals and Scottish Premiership frontrunners Celtic. Ange Postecoglou dominated the division for two years before departing for Tottenham, and Rangers now threaten letting new Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers replicating the Australian. Losing three league games already, while being subject to boos from their own supporters on multiple occasions, Rangers made the big decision to sack Michael Beale as manager nearly two weeks ago.

Former Teddy Bears midfielder Kevin Thomson, speaking to Sky Sports news after Beale's dismissal, said that the job is an attractive one but the expectation surrounding Ibrox is the greatest he's ever seen. Thomson said:

"When you look at the club and how big it is, I'm pretty sure that all the big-hitters and all the big names will be getting their agents to get on the phone to the Rangers board to make sure they try and stake a claim to get in front of the board to try and prove to them that they could be the next person.

"I'd hate to throw individual names in there because I just think you're almost second-guessing really. But what I would say is it is a prestigious job, it is as good as it gets, a massive club, an opportunity to win silverware. The expectation and demand is bigger than I have ever seen. I think the club are in a good position. There are selling points, they have got a cup semi-final coming up, there is still the Scottish Cup to play for, they are still in Europe."

Reports in the last few weeks have suggested that the likes of Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat are currently leading contenders to replace Beale, while Nenad Bjelica has apparently thrown his hat into the ring late on.

Rangers news - Steven Davis

Currently taking interim charge, Steven Davis has guided the Gers to a Europa League defeat and 3-0 league win over St. Mirren. The Northern Ireland legend knows Rangers as a club very well, and David Graham, a former employee, has tipped the 38-year-old for great things.

"A professional for over 20 years, he has been a tremendous servant to Rangers over two occasions - including as captain," said Graham to the News Letter.

"I consider Steven a very good friend, a very good family friend," he told the News Letter. His reputation goes before him - he is a Northern Ireland legend. I have joked with him many times he's the greatest ever Ulsterman, but that will be for others to decide."

Now, Hutton has suggested to Football Insider that Davis may well be considered as part of the next Rangers manager's coaching staff. When asked if the midfielder could be back playing, he said:

“You have to factor in his age but he has got a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge to pass on so could he be part of the next coaching staff? I would presume that is the direction he wants to go in when he is finished. It is ultimately down to him and whether he still sees himself playing but if he does I do not think that will be at Rangers.“