A "top class" Rangers player is believed to be on the verge of leaving Ibrox for good in the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers enjoyed a routine 5-0 win at home to Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Sunday, but there is also plenty of focus on potential January transfers in the next couple of weeks.

Allan Campbell has been mentioned as an option for Rangers in the current window, with the Scot currently on loan at Charlton Athletic from Luton Town. The Hatters won't stand in his way if the right offer comes along, with the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian also mentioned as options for him.

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron has also been linked with a switch to the Gers in January, with the 22-year-old considered an exciting long-term option for the Scottish Premiership giants. In fact, they are even said to be in advanced talks to complete that signing, suggesting a move could happen sooner rather than later.

There have also been rumours linking Rangers players leaving the club this month, with Vaclav Cerny thought to be of interest to Premier League side West Ham. The 27-year-old would be a big loss for Philippe Clement, having scored nine goals in the league this season, although the Hammers may at least wait until the summer due to the complications of cancelling his current loan deal.

"Top class" Rangers player set to leave

According to Football Insider, Alex Lowry is set to leave Rangers in the January window, with League One side Wycombe Wanderers "closing in on a deal" to snap up the 21-year-old. The youngster is out of contract at Ibrox at the end of this season, meaning that this month is the Gers' final opportunity to receive a fee for him, rather than lose him on a free transfer come the summer.

Selling Lowry this month feels like the most logical decision for everyone concerned, even though he has been described as "top class" by Rory Wilson in the past, with Michael Stewart also waxing lyrical over him, saying: "You only need to watch the kid for a few minutes to realise that he's a proper football player.

"Really intelligent, two good feet, good balance, and he's always looking to make things happen. His work rate, closing down. Constantly getting himself in a position to receive the ball as well."

Lowry hasn't featured at all for Rangers this season, and only 14 appearances have come his way in total for the club, having broken through after years in the club's youth system.

At 21, the midfielder is at a point in his career where he needs to be playing regularly, in order to continue developing as a footballer, and it doesn't look like Clement and those high up at the Gers consider him a future part of their plans.

The fact that Rangers can receive money for Lowry in January only makes it more sensible to sell him now, with the Scot unlikely to play much of a role between now and May anyway.