Rangers legend Ally McCoist has been left fuming at some “crazy” news ahead of the huge Scottish Premiership clash with Celtic this weekend.

Rangers and Celtic set for title decider at Ibrox

The Gers picked up another important win last weekend, battling their way to a 3-1 victory at home to Hibernian, keeping them in a great position in what is a fascainting title race. Celtic won at Livingston the following day, but their one-point lead at the top of the table is only by virtue of having played one game more.

On Sunday afternoon, a potentially defining afternoon in the Premiership season awaits, as Rangers host their bitter title rivals at Ibrox. It is arguably one of the most important meetings between the pair in years, with a win either way undoubtedly making the victor strong favourites to go all the way.

There will be some big nerves going into the game, but Philippe Clement's side may feel that they are due a win, having lost both league meetings so far this season. The Hoops won 1-0 at Ibrox back in September as well as beating the Gers 2-1 at Parkhead in December, in a game that Clement's men may feel hard done by after a strong performance.

Injuries could be key leading up to the game, and while Rangers will be without the likes of Danilo and Kieran Dowell - Abdallah Sima may not be fit enough to start, too - Callum McGregor could miss out for Celtic, which would be a blow for the visitors.

Ally McCoist fumes at "crazy" news

Speaking on talkSPORT [viaThe Daily Record], McCoist couldn't hide his frustration at a hate crime act that has been officially enforced from Monday this week ahead of Rangers' clash with Celtic:

"We've got a hate bill by the way, a hate bill has been passed in the country. And I can guarantee you, next Sunday at Ibrox, I, along with 48,000 will be committing a breach of that hate bill in the particular Rangers vs Celtic game we are all going to. It is madness.

"That's exactly what the police think (impossible to enforce). The police spokesperson has come out and more and less said that. He obviously can't because he'll get himself in trouble. He has implied it, everybody with two brain cells in their head knows it's madness, crazy. There is nobody in our country who thinks that is a good idea, who I have spoken to."

The Daily Record's article explains that the bill "was rubber-stamped on Monday and aims to combat abuse which stirs up hatred surrounding age, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity and disability".

The hope is that trouble of any kind is avoided, with a thrilling game potentially dictating the fate of the entire season.