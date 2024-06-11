Rangers are already in pole position to complete their fourth signing of the summer window, according to an update from reliable journalist Chris Jack.

Rangers making key signings quickly this summer

The Gers fell agonisingly short of multiple trophy triumphs this season, winning the Scottish League Cup but failing to clinch Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup glory. Philippe Clement's side just needed that bit of extra quality and experience in the end, highlighting the need to make the squad even more formidable next term.

Rangers have certainly acted fast so far this summer, not messing around when it comes to reinforcements, with Clinton Nsiala becoming the third signing already, completing a move from AC Milan. The 20-year-old defender will officially join the club on July 1st, having signed a pre-contract agreement to follow Jefte and Oscar Cortes through the door.

Nils Koppen, who is the Gers' Director of Recruitment, has hailed the most recent signing, saying: "We are excited to add a talented young player in Clinton to the squad. He joins as an exciting talent who we believe can develop and take his next steps under our manager, Philippe Clement, and his staff. We look forward to welcoming Clinton to Glasgow as we continue to shape the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign."

It looks as though as though a fourth addition is now on the horizon, following a fresh claim this week.

Rangers in "pole position" to complete fourth signing

Taking to X, The Rangers Review claimed that Rangers are in "pole position" to sign Yusuf Kabadayi this summer, sharing reliable journalist Chris Jack's update on the situation: "Clinton Nsiala has become the third signing of the summer as Philippe Clement reshapes his squad. Bayern Munich forward Yusuf Kabadayi could be the fourth arrival. Rangers are in pole position to land the forward."

Kabadayi has been linked with a move to Rangers numerous times recently, with an update over the weekend reporting that a fee has been agreed for the Bayern Munich youngster, so it appears as though the transfer will be sealed sooner rather than later for between £1m-£1.5m.

The 20-year-old forward could be such an exciting addition to Clement's attack, having already represented both Germany and Turkey across five different youth teams at international level.

Yusuf Kabadayi's international stats Caps Goals Germany Under-20s 7 0 Germany Under-19s 6 1 Germany Under-18s 5 3 Turkey Under-16s 1 1 Turkey Under-15s 7 4

Kabadayi could jump at the opportunity to enjoy more regular football for Rangers compared to at Bayern, where his progress is being stunted by some big names ahead of him in the attacking pecking order, whether it be Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane or Serge Gnabry.

Clement could feel that he could turn him into a top-quality player over time, assuming the deal is a permanent one, and his past pedigree for Germany and Turkey, not to mention being described by scout/writer Antonio Mango as "extremely prolific" at youth level for Bayern, can only bode well for the Gers.