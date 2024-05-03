Rangers are in a strong position to complete an "unbelievable" signing in the summer transfer window, according to an update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have been linked with a host of players of late, with Philippe Clement well aware that further reinforcements will be needed this summer with his squad set to be weakened by several free agent departures.

One piece of business that the Scottish Premiership side could want to get over the line is making Abdallah Sima's loan move from Brighton a permanent one at the end of the season. The striker has been a strong signing for Rangers, scoring 11 goals in 17 league starts, and the hope is that they can strike a deal this summer.

Barnsley left-back Owen Dodgson has been linked with a move to Ibrox, too, with the defender seen as a potentially ideal replacement for Borna Barisic, who is expected to move on in the coming weeks as one of those on expiring contracts. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Dundee, where he has averaged 2.1 clearances per game in the league this season.

Rangers are also believed to be in talks with West Ham ace Ben Johnson, seeing him as their next Dujon Sterling. The Englishman is capable of impressing in defence and midfield, so he would represent a versatile option for Clement.

Rangers back to complete "unbelievable" signing

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claimed that Rangers are likely to sign Sima permanently this summer, and says it would be an incredible deal for what he believes is a £20m player: "Rangers would be getting an unbelievable deal if they signed Sima for £6m. He’s been a good fit for them and I would expect a player with his qualities to be up towards £20million.

"A few other Premier League clubs have had an eye on him in the past couple of years, I think he’s a great watch. But optimism does seem to be there that Rangers are going to tie this one up at a fee that is absolutely from the bargain basement."

Signing Sima for good this summer has to be considered one of Rangers' primary pieces of business, considering the impact he has made. There has been talk of Fabio Silva signing permanently, too, but his fellow loan attacker should easily take precedence, considering he has done so much more this season.

The 22-year-old appears to be happy at Ibrox, while Brighton appear to be willing to let him leave at the end of the campaign, so it could just be a case of all parties coming to an agreement now.

Gers captain James Tavernier has made it clear he thinks of Sima, saying of him earlier in the season: "Sima has been a real attacking threat for us this season. He’s got electric pace and can finish in difficult areas."

Granted, there is rumoured Premier League interest in Sima, but Jones' update certainly bodes well ahead of the summer window, as Rangers look to make big strides in the market.