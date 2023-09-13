The international break came at a good time for Rangers, truth be told. The Gers had just lost the first Old Firm derby of the season, as Celtic extended the gap over Michael Beale's side to four points despite playing just four games in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

That defeat, combined with the thrashing at the hands of PSV Einhoven to end their Champions League dreams, has led to questions over Beale's future, and has put the need for good news high up on the priority list. And that's exactly what some recent contract news has given those at Ibrox.

After a rising star for the future put pen to paper on a new deal at the club, a number of media outlets covering Rangers reacted with delight.

What's the latest Rangers news?

Rangers will be hoping that the international break has handed Beale and his side a chance to regroup, before they go again in their return fixture against St Johnstone, who have already taken a point away from Celtic this season.

The Gers will at least be boosted by the recent news that 16-year-old Bailey Rice has signed a new deal until May 2026, despite receiving interest from many clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Reacting to the news, one writer for This is Ibrox took to Twitter to say: "Fantastic to see Bailey Rice sign a longer deal. Has all the attributes to make an impact in a Rangers first team."

Meanwhile, the teenager also received plenty of praise from Four Lads Had A Dream, who responded, saying, "very good news" before the Rangers Rabble Podcast also spoke highly of the news, Tweeting: "Best deal that's been done this year."

With that said, it's clear that Rice is a highly-rated prospect at Rangers, and one that could play a key part in the club's future. The fact that he has been handed so much praise at just 16-years-old suggests that those at Ibrox have a potential gem on their hands.

Who is Bailey Rice?

It's no surprise that Rice is spoken so highly of by those who follow Rangers so closely. The 16-year-old made his senior debut last season, coming from the bench in the Gers' 3-0 victory against Livingston, to become the youngest ever player to play for the club. Making history like that, the midfielder more than deserved a new deal.

Speaking about Rice after handing him his record debut, Beale said, via The Daily Record: "He is only 16 and not often a young boy plays for Scotland in Spain on the Friday afternoon and then comes back to make his debut for Rangers on the Saturday. What a weekend for that young man. It is a pleasing moment for everyone who has worked with him and his family."

Everything is pointing towards a player with the potential to star for Rangers, and, as things stand, Rice has the world at his feet. It will certainly be interesting to see if Beale opts to hand the young midfielder even more opportunities to impress in the Scottish Premiership this season.