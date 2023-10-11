Rangers supporters have been told that they could still make a "left-field" Ibrox hire amid serious links to Philippe Clement.

Who are the Rangers manager favourites?

Reports in the last week have indicated that the likes of Clement and Yokohoma.F. Marinos boss Kevin Muscat are overwhelming favourites for the job as they hold a final round of interviews in London this week, at least according to Sky Sports.

Ibrox chiefs made the huge decision to relieve ex-manager Michael Beale of his duties just 10 months after he was appointed to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, coming after a poor start to the season for Rangers. Losing three Scottish Premiership matches already, languishing seven points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic already, the Glasgow Giants need to turn their fortunes around and soon. Interim boss Steven Davis lead Rangers to a much-needed 3-0 win at St. Mirren over the weekend, with the Northern Irishman heaping praise on his squad given the mounting pressure.

"The pressure was on coming into the game, to come to a really difficult place with they way they've started the season, so to score three goals and keep a clean sheet, I'm delighted," Davis told BBC Scotland.

"It's just about building blocks right now. The feeling in the dressing room has been low, so hopefully this will give them some belief. At times we could have done a bit better, we made it harder for ourselves against the 10 men. But for us, it's just about being positive. We move forward after this."

Who else could Rangers appoint as manager?

While Clement and Muscat appear to be leading the race to succeed Beale, Ferguson has suggested to Go Go Radio this week that the Gers could still make a "left-field" appointment (transcribed by TBR). Indeed, the former Scotland midfielder thinks Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson should even be in contention as an alternative to the likes of Clement.

He's a coach that, according to Ferguson, has managed at the "highest level" and could well be an option to get Rangers going again.

“You never know there could be a left-field appointment," said Ferguson.

"I’m trying to think of experienced managers down south, like a Nigel Pearson for example, who’s managed at the highest level, who’s down at Bristol City."

Ferguson went on to reveal who he believes is the current leading contender, saying that Muscat may well be the favourite based off what he's seen. The ex-Teddy Bear, Ferguson believes, would get them "organised" and "working really hard".

“It looks to me at this moment in time, it’s going to be Muscy [Kevin Muscat]. He was a real fiery guy and he would certainly get them organised and working really hard.”

Rangers will be hoping to have an appointment in place by the end of this international break, where they face a crunch run of fixtures. They take on Edinburgh sides Hibs and Hearts in the league, while also facing off against Czech Republic giants Sparta Prague in the Europa League on October 26.