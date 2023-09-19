Glasgow Rangers defender Ben Davies has opened up on his near summer exit, whilst also sharing his stance on his long-term future in the Scottish Premiership.

How much did Ben Davies cost Rangers?

Last summer, Davies put pen to paper at Ibrox for a reported £4m fee following his permanent move from Liverpool, and during his time at the club so far, he’s made a total of 39 appearances north of the border.

The Teddy Bears centre-back still has another three years remaining on his contract with Michael Beale’s side, but having made just one league start this season, the fact that he is low down in the pecking order saw him linked with an exit before the deadline.

Championship side Stoke City reportedly saw a late loan approach for the 28-year-old turned down by Ibrox chiefs, with the same outlet claiming that Alex Neil was hoping to form a reunion having previously managed him during his time at Preston North End, and the player has now lifted the lid on what really happened behind the scenes.

Is Ben Davies leaving Rangers?

Speaking to The Times, Davies admitted that he never considered leaving Rangers over the summer despite strong interest from the Potters, and he's made it clear that he wants to fight for his place under Beale.

As quoted by Football League World, he said: “I'm not sure what was said above me [within Rangers] but as far as I was concerned I was a Rangers player and I wasn't looking to move. The manager said I was an important part of what he was looking to do going forward. So I took that in and made sure I went and got myself fit.

"I think the manager has shown a lot of faith in me since he's been here. I think it's time I repaid that and put some good performances in. I've got a good relationship with him so I want to work for him.

"I felt good fitness-wise. My lungs felt good. I've definitely got a point to prove going forward and I thought I'd start proving that point on Saturday, but obviously I've got a lot more work to do."

How good is Ben Davies?

Whilst Rangers will know that Davies has never really had a fair chance to prove what he’s capable of, Beale surely must have noticed the high standard of his performances when he does hand him an opportunity having been hailed “solid” by journalist Josh Bunting.

The Ibrox outfit’s £27k-per-week earner managed an outstanding nine aerial wins and two clearances during his only league appearance this season, via WhoScored, highlighting the physical presence that he adds to the defensive backline.

The CAA Base Ltd client, who is naturally left-footed, also has the ability to operate out wide at left-back and slightly higher up in the midfield alongside his usual role in the centre, so his versatility is yet another attribute that is useful for the boss to have at his disposal.