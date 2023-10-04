Another former Rangers player is keen to take over as manager at Ibrox, with some at the club strongly supporting the idea.

Who could be Rangers’ next manager?

There hasn’t been a shortage of names linked with the managerial vacancy in Glasgow after Michael Beale was sacked after 11 months in charge over the weekend. Steven Davis has been handed responsibility for the side on an interim basis while Rangers officials begin the process of securing a long-term replacement.

Discussions with Frank Lampard have reportedly been positive, with further talks planned, whereas ex-player Kevin Muscat is another who the club want to speak with and is interested in the job. Meanwhile, the likes of Graham Potter, Ryan Lowe and Pascal Jensen are names who have also been mooted as potential targets, and another new name has emerged in the last 24 hours.

According to The Daily Record, former Rangers midfielder and experienced manager Billy Davies is keen to make a return to the dugout with the Gers. The report claims Davies is looking to put together an ‘experienced backroom staff with strong Rangers’ connections’, with the Scot having ‘strong support from influential figures associated with the club’.

The 59-year-old ‘believes he can get his old back challenging in the Premiership and in Europe’ and is looking to pitch his ideas to the club. Davies, who played for Rangers in the 1980s, has been out of work for almost 10 years now, the majority of which has been due to personal reasons.

Billy Davies’ managerial career…

Davies has plenty of experience as a manager during his career and has recently been wanted by sides in the English Championship and League One, so his return to the dugout may be a matter of when and not if.

The Scot enjoyed his first taste of management with Motherwell back in 1998, and after three years, moved to England with Preston North End. He also took charge of Derby and Nottingham Forest, winning promotion to the Premier League with the former of the two clubs, and in total, Davies has won 183 of his 443 games as a manager.

He was even victorious in two of his 11 games against Rangers while in charge of Motherwell, but even though he is extremely experienced, a lengthy time out of the game could result in a move being viewed as a risk by some. However, others at Ibrox appear to be backing Davies as a possible successor to Beale, so it could be one to keep an eye on in the coming days.