Highlights Borna Barisic's injury was initially thought to be non-serious, but he failed a fitness test and missed a game against Celtic.

Barisic has been called up to the Croatia squad, indicating that his injury is not overly significant.

Barisic is an important player for Rangers, known for his ability to create chances from left-back.

Glasgow Rangers defender Borna Barisic has been on the sidelines carrying an injury, but his international manager has now delivered a positive update on his fitness.

What's the latest injury news on Borna Barisic?

During the Champions League game vs PSV Eindhoven last week, Barisic was forced off the pitch after 51 minutes and replaced by Dujon Sterling, but with Michael Beale confirming after the game that he’d had a scan and there were no signs of a problem, supporters assumed he was fine.

However, the left-back reportedly failed a fitness test on the morning of the 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic despite previously being declared fit by his manager, meaning that once again, Sterling had to play out of position with Ridvan Yilmaz also currently out of action.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic caused even more confusion surrounding the 30-year-old when he named him in his squad for his nation’s two upcoming fixtures for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Latvia and Armenia, but it would appear that he’s set for a swift return to the pitch.

How long is Borna Barisic out for?

Speaking during a public interview, Dalic revealed that Barisic will be on hand to play for Croatia, despite having missed the previous highly-anticipated game for Rangers.

As quoted by The Daily Record, he said:

“Borna Barisic has had an injury, but the tests we did on him showed that it was nothing serious and he is fit and available for the games. He will be fine. We don't have much time to train and prepare because the games come up very fast. We know what we can do and we will show it."

How many goals has Borna Barisic scored for Rangers?

Barisic is a fantastic servant and a “top quality” player for Rangers, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, so the fact that he will be available for selection once again upon his return from international duty will come as a huge boost to Beale, despite the experienced veteran not getting any younger.

The Ibrox's £18k-per-week earner ranks in the 99th percentile for blocks and has been averaging two tackles per league game so far this season, highlighting how strong he also is in the defensive aspect of his game, but he of course makes his biggest impact when bursting down the flank.

The Osijek native, who is naturally left-footed, has already recorded four assists in seven games across all competitions since the start of the campaign, with his versatility to operate slightly higher up in the midfield allowing him to play in a more advanced and attacking role out on the wing to create chances for his fellow teammates in the final third.

Since joining the club back in 2018, Barisic has helped the Teddy Bears to secure both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup trophies by racking up a total of nine goals and 52 assists.