A new era awaits at Rangers, with Philippe Clement stepping into the technical area following Michael Beale's dismissal. The former AS Monaco manager doesn't exactly have an easy task on his hands, given that the Gers have already lost three games in the Scottish Premiership this season, and currently sit seven points adrift of table-toppers Celtic.

Already so far behind their Old Firm rivals, Clement may face a pressure-free start to life at Ibrox. Those at the club will know that it will not be an easy fix, and getting things right off the pitch will be the best step towards long-term improvement. And that could see one particular player sign a new contract at the club to ease any exit fears.

Latest Rangers contract news

Clement's first game in charge comes against Hibernian in a tough first test for his side. The international break could have handed him the chance to settle into life at Ibrox though, and decide just who his standout stars will be. In an ideal world, his first game will end in routine fashion to increase the confidence of his players that catching Celtic may not be such a fantasy this season.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, the latest Borna Barisic contract news is certainly positive. According to TeamTalk, the Gers have offered the left-back a new two-year deal at the club, which he is expected to sign to end any fears over a potential exit. Barisic's current contract comes to an end next summer, of course, which would allow him to start seeking his next club from January.

Having solved their managerial problem, however, Rangers have seemingly moved to put an end to any worries about the Croatian's future. After reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest, it seems as though Barisic is set to stay put at Ibrox.

How has Barisic performed this season?

Much like the rest of his Rangers teammates, Barisic hasn't been at his best this season. The left-back has at least been a standout on ocassions, however, with four assists to his name, a sign that things could yet improve. At 30-years-old, the left-back represents the type of player that Clement should look to lean on in the opening months of his tenure, with experience arguably the key to helping Rangers turn things around this season.

If the new manager can get the best out of Barisic, too, then he'll have himself the perfect option down the left-hand side. In top form, the Rangers man has earned praise from Neil McCann, who told BBC Sportsound after a 2-2 draw against Hibernian: "We said Rangers are liable to burst into life at any time – they did it there. You know in the final-third, generally, you get brilliant quality from Barisic. This time he puts in a fantastic ball, begging for someone to attack it.”

When considering his experience, and ability when at his best, it's no surprise that Rangers have offered Barisic a new deal. It's now up to the left-back to decide whether or not to put pen to paper.