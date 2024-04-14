The media slammed a "pathetic" Rangers player in their 3-1 away to Ross County on Sunday, on a terrible afternoon for Philippe Clement's side in the title race.

Ross County 3-2 Rangers

The Gers were under pressure to pick up all three points at Victoria Park, following Celtic's 3-0 win at home to St Mirren on Saturday. The Hoops' victory at Parkhead saw them go four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, and while Rangers had two games in hand going into the match, the gap did add to the nerves.

When Jack Baldwin's own goal put Clement's men 1-0 up before half-time, it looked as though they were well on their way to closing the gap on their rivals in the title battle.

Things completely unravelled for Rangers in the second half, however, with Ross County scoring three times in the space of 22 minutes, as the travelling supporters watched on stunned.

The Gers desperately tried to respond, with Todd Cantwell hitting the crossbar with a long-range effort, but it wouldn't happen for them, despite James Tavernier scoring a late penalty to reduce the arrears in the dying moments.

Just how damaging this result could be in the title race remains to be seen, but it is hard not to shrug off the idea that it will be. Celtic now have a four-point advantage having only played one game more, meaning destiny is out of Rangers' hands.

Media slams "pathetic" Rangers player

On X, Ibrox Chat slammed Borna Barisic's performance for Rangers against Ross County, ruing Clement's decision to start him:

This was such a poor day at the office for Rangers, and in truth, there were so many players who fell a long way short of their best form.

Barisic was undoubtedly one of them, with the left-back struggling in his all-round game, ending with a SofaScore match rating of 6.6/10, the lowest of the back four. He made no interceptions in the whole of the game, and only one tackle. Barisic also lost possession a total of nine times overall, in what was a hugely disappointing showing, eventually being replaced after 54 minutes.

It was a performance that could further raise question marks about the 31-year-old's future at Ibrox, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season and a move away mooted numerous times in recent past.

On this evidence, he looks like a footballer who is past his best, and Rangers could be wise to move him on for free, instead bringing in a younger option such as Fluminense's Jefte, who continues to be linked with a move at the end of the season.