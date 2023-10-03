A host of individuals have been linked with becoming the next Rangers manager after Michael Beale was sacked over the weekend, and now another name has emerged as an option.

Who is in the running to manage Rangers?

The Gers' 3-1 loss at home to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership last Saturday ended up being the final straw for Beale, with the 43-year-old sacked on Sunday night.

It was a decision that felt like it had been coming for some time, following a disappointing start to the season, as the Englishman's 10-month stay at Ibrox came to an end.

Since then, numerous names have emerged as Rangers' potential next boss, with the likes of Graham Potter, Kevin Muscat, Pascal Jansen and Frank Lampard among them. They are not the only candidates to come in, however, and a fresh update has now emerged that links another individual with the vacant job.

According to Glasgow World, former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is another option to head to Ibrox and fill the void left by Beale at Rangers, as the search goes on to find his successor:

"Rangers have compiled a list of prospective new managers after sacking Michael Beale and are interested in speaking to Chris Wilder, Kevin Muscat and Frank Lampard among others. All three names feature prominently in the Ibrox club's early plans to replace Beale, who was relieved of his duties by the Ibrox board on Sunday.

"Wilder is out of work since his short-term contract at the English Championship club Watford came to an end in May. He previously managed Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, guiding the Yorkshire side from League One to the Premier League thanks to two promotions in three years between 2016 and 2019.

"The 56-year-old is an avid fan of Scottish football and carries an in-depth knowledge of the league, players within it and the general landscape. Clubs in England are also interested in his services as he looks to take a step back into top-level management, but Rangers rate him highly."

Wilder looks like a strong option to come in as Beale's replacement at Rangers, with the 56-year-old a hugely experienced figure who has enjoyed plenty of success in recent years.

Perhaps most impressively, he guided Sheffield United into the Premier League back in 2018/19, finishing ninth with them in the top flight the following year, which was a fantastic achievement.

Former Blades job manager Neil Warnock hailed Wilder as "amazing" for the job he did with the Blades, and he would have the potential to turn things around at Rangers, as they desperately look to narrow the gap on rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race. The fact that he admires Scottish football so much has to be seen as an added bonus.

He has played some eye-catching football during his managerial career, often opting for a 3-5-2 formation that uses wing-backs effectively and can be awkward to play against, and his man-management skills are also impressive, which further highlights why he would be a good choice to come in and be the next manager of the Gers.