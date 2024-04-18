With their Scottish Premiership title hopes now in the hands of leaders and Old Firm rivals Celtic, Rangers could be set to make some ruthless decisions this summer, which could see one particular defender depart.

Rangers transfer news

As things stand, the Gers are set to bid farewell to several players at the end of their current contracts this summer, with Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Jon McLaughlin and Ryan Jack all set to leave Ibrox at the end of the season. One player who may not suffer that fate, however, is John Lundstram with negotiations ongoing regarding his new contract just weeks away from the expiration of his current deal.

Following those departures, though, Rangers will have room to make improvements, with Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes already linked with permanent moves, whilst a move for Eduard Spertsyan has also been mentioned in three moves which would boost Philippe Clement's frontline this summer. And whilst attacking incomings potentially enter Ibrox this summer, they could be funded by the sale of those struggling to break into Clement's current side, with Ben Davies among those.

The former Liverpool defender has endured a frustrating season and journalist Chris Jack now believes the "forgotten" Davies could be among those shown the door at Rangers this summer.

Jack told Rangers Review, relayed by Ibrox News: “It’s been a long time since he’s been on the pitch and [he’s] just become one of the forgotten guys. I think it’s safe to say the manager doesn’t see a place for him, doesn’t rate him.

“There was a lot of talk in the January window about Davies potentially moving on. It’s looking like he’s definitely one the manager will look to shift in the summer. If he’s not even going to get in the matchday squad at present it’s hard to see how he’s got a long-term future.”

Ben Davies' continued struggles

In truth, Davies has struggled since completing a surprise move from Preston North End to Liverpool in January of 2021. Failing to ever break into Jurgen Klopp's plans amid a defensive crisis, the central defender completed a loan switch to Sheffield United before eventually escaping his Anfield nightmare courtesy of a permanent move to Rangers.

Things haven't gone much better in Scotland, however, and after just 12 appearances in all competitions, it's fair to say that Davies may need to move on once again. Now 28 years old, the former Preston man could soon have the chance to get his next move right, given that he is still in what is usually considered a player's prime.

If any club does come for Davies this summer, then his reported £27k per-week salary may prove to be an obstacle. According to Salary Sport, it made him one of Rangers' highest earners in 2023 in what comes as a shock given that he is now on the fringes of Clement's plans at Ibrox.

As the transfer window approaches, it looks as though Clement will have no time for sentiment with some ruthless decisions set to take place ahead of his first full season in charge of Rangers.