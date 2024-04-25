Rangers have a "concrete" interest in signing a young star this summer, but may have to battle off Premier League interest to make it happen.

Rangers relying on Celtic slip up

A poor few weeks has left Rangers needing Celtic to slip up to find a way back into the Scottish Premiership race between now and the end of the campaign.

Trailing their rivals by three points and with an inferior goal difference, Philippe Clement's side could win at Celtic Park in the next Old Firm derby and still need Celtic to either drop points or suffer a heavy loss in the final games of the season.

Scottish Premiership as it stands Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Celtic 33 24 6 3 54 78 Rangers 33 24 3 6 49 75

But the future could look bright at Ibrox if the latest links are to be believed.

Rangers join race for teenager

Now, fresh reports have linked Rangers with a move for teenage sensation Ethan Sutherland, who has been wowing fans in Scotland's League One. In search of first team action, Sutherland left Premiership St Mirren in January for Alloa, and has impressed in Scotland's second tier.

Though still just 17-years-old, Sutherland has played a variety of roles for Alloa already. Of his 14 appearances since January, eight have come as a left-back, while just three have come in his more natural left-wing position. He has also played at both right back (1) and right midfield (1).

During this time, he has managed to rack up an impressive two goals and six assists, and has attracted the attention of both Chelsea and Manchester City for his performances. He is very highly rated at St Mirren, with Stephen Robinson revealing that though he wasn't ready for the first team just yet, he is a "real prospect".

"We think Ethan is a real prospect, but what he lacks is experience, a mentality and a determination when things go wrong," Robinson explained in January.

"The only way you do that is when you are playing games. He’s not ready for the first team but going on loan will be the best for his development."

But he has just a year left on his current deal with the Scottish side, and that has attracted interest from other clubs with Rangers the latest to show their appreciation.

As per Football Insider, Philippe Clement's side have a "strong" and "concrete" interest in signing the winger this summer. Though the Premier League interest may prove problematic, they add that Rangers will "be hoping he would prefer to remain in Scotland at this stage of his career", while they also point out that Rangers could "offer the attacker a quicker route to the first team at Ibrox" than he would be offered at either Manchester City or Chelsea.

It remains to be seen whether a move ultimately materialises, but Rangers will be keen not to lose yet more Scottish talent to clubs outside Scotland, especially one with such high potential.