Former Rangers chairman Dave King has dropped a worrying claim over Philippe Clement’s future as manager, following an impressive start to life at Ibrox.

Clement's excellent Rangers prepare for Old Firm

The Belgian has come in and done an excellent job as Gers boss, only arriving last October but immediately making them a force again, following the disappointing reign of Michael Beale.

Clement has ensured that Rangers are right in the thick of a Scottish Premiership title battle with Celtic, trailing their biggest rivals by one point but boasting a game in hand, giving them a slight edge in the race.

On Sunday afternoon, the Gers host the Hoops in the biggest game of the season so far, and victory would be a huge step towards Clement guiding his side to glory in his first season in charge.

The only issue that Rangers have is that the more he impresses, the higher the probability there is that interest could emerge from elsewhere, as proved to be the case with Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

Dave King drops worrying Philippe Clement claim

Speaking to Rangers Review [via The Daily Record], King warned that Clement could potentially leave Rangers in the near future.

"I really think we have got a platform now and I Just hope we are able to keep the manager. If you look at it right now and the international market for managers, I am watching it a lot with the Liverpool situation and I say: 'Where is the quality of manager?' Liverpool are looking for a manager, I think (Manchester) Utd will be looking for a manager, we have Barcelona looking for a manager, Bayern looking for a manager. You look out there and ask : 'Where are these managers?'

"I would think that our present manager, particularly given that Postecoglou has done so well with Spurs as well, I think that we are going to have to work hard to hold on to him becasue there is a dearth of really good managers out there."

The idea of Clement leaving so soon is clearly worrying for anyone associated with Rangers, considering the impact he has made since arriving last autumn. Granted, he hasn't always been perfect, but to be arguably the favourites to win the title currently says so much about the job he has done in recovering Beale's disastrous reign.

Rangers' last 10 managers (permanent & temporary) Matches Points per game Philippe Clement 33 2.48 Steven Davis 2 1.50 Michael Beale 43 2.26 Giovanni van Bronckhorst 68 2.01 David McCallum 1 0.00 Steven Gerrard 192 2.15 Jimmy Nicholl 3 1.67 Graeme Murty 20 1.90 Pedro Caixinha 26 1.81 Graeme Murty 9 2.00

The hope is that the 50-year-old sees his future at Ibrox for a long time to come, feeling that he is at the start of his journey, but sudden interest from a Premier League club, for example, could turn his head.