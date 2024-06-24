Rangers have held "discussions" with an exciting young attacking player over a summer move to Ibrox, according to a fresh transfer update.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement will know the importance of a productive summer transfer window, with fine margins ultimately the difference between his side and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race last season. The Hoops arguably had a little more squad depth and experience when the crunch period arrived, and the hope is that the Gers learn from that heartbreak.

It has already been a strong period since the campaign reached its conclusion, with several quick signings made by Rangers, including Oscar Cortes, Jefte and Connor Barron. It has immediately strengthened the depth and ability at Clement's disposal, but further additions are being mooted, too.

Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 season in the Championship, scoring six goals and registering three assists, and he has been linked with a switch to Ibrox this summer. Meanwhile, Flavius Daniliuc has also emerged as a potential addition for the Gers in the approaching weeks and months, with the 23-year-old Salernitana centre-back considered an improvement on Connor Goldson.

Long-term planning is important at Ibrox, too, and a new update suggests that the Scottish giants are eyeing up an exciting talent who could have a big future in the game.

Rangers hold talks with 16-goal ace

According to The Secret Scout on X, Rangers are among a host of clubs who want to sign Middlesbrough striker Ajay Matthews this summer:

"Middlesbrough 18-year-old striker Ajay Matthews set to leave this summer. Some of the clubs that have held discussions and hopeful of signing him include. Celtic, Rangers, Southampton, Brighton, Brentford, Newcastle."

Matthews may be something of an unknown to Rangers supporters, considering he is a young footballer making waves at youth team level, but that's not to say that he couldn't be an excellent signing for Clement.

At just 18, the Middlesbrough ace has outlined his potential with 16 goals in 17 starts for Boro's youth side in 2023/24, showing what a prolific attacking player he is. He has also made two appearances for the first team, going to show that he has been trusted at senior level, despite his tender years.

For now, Matthews would likely go straight into the youth setup at Rangers if he did make the move there, but there is no reason why he couldn't become a regular member of the senior squad if he showcased his quality from the off.

If the Gers want to pip Celtic to league title glory next term, it is clear that experienced attacking players will need to be added - Abdallah Sima could possibly make his loan move from Brighton permanent, although that remains to be seen - but the importance of snapping up talented British youngsters should never be ignored.