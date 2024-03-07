After surviving last weekend's scare, courtesy of Celtic's slip, Rangers remain on course to complete their title comeback and secure the Scottish Premiership in stunning fashion under Philippe Clement. It is the type of scare that they'll want to avoid in the future, however, with a move to sign a Championship star now lined up to strengthen the squad further over the summer.

Rangers transfer news

If Rangers come out on top and win the Scottish Premiership this season, then they will be perfectly placed to welcome vital additions ahead of Clement's first full campaign in charge. It is the type of pull that Celtic have used so often in recent years to commence eras of dominance in Scottish football and one that the Gers will now be hoping to benefit from.

That said, the majority of the headlines regarding Rangers transfer news have been stolen by potential departures in recent weeks, rather than incomings. As things stand, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun and Borna Barisic are all among the players set to leave Ibrox upon the expiry of their contracts this summer. Meanwhile, a new deal for John Lundstram has reportedly been made a priority at Rangers, as they look to avoid the midfielder's exit.

Among talks of potential exits though, the rumour mill has still already started regarding incomings. According to Carlton Palmer, Rangers are eyeing a move to sign Callum O'Hare from Coventry City, who will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Palmer told Football League World: "One player who has been attracting a lot of attention is Callum O'Hare. Three La Liga clubs are looking at him. Celtic and Rangers are also said to be keen on the 25-year-old too.

"He's yet to sign a new contract at Coventry and his current deal is set to expire in the summer. He's had an outstanding season, and it's very unlikely now, with so few games left, that he'll sign a new deal."

Palmer then went on to say: "He was offered a new contract and a good contract at that, but he wants to keep his option open at the end of the season. Unless they are promoted to the Premier League, I feel that it's more than likely that Callum O'Hare will play his football in pastures new come next season."

"Outstanding" O'Hare can follow Cantwell path

As his Coventry contract runs down, O'Hare has the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Todd Cantwell, who swapped the Championship for Scotland in January of last year when completing a move from Norwich City to Rangers. Now, it is O'Hare that the Gers are seemingly eyeing a move for this summer, as they turn to the Championship for reinforcements once again. After the season that the Coventry man has had too, interest from Ibrox comes as no surprise.

Championship 2023/24 (via FBref) Callum O'Hare Starts 14 Goals 6 Assists 3 Progressive Passes 102

Now 25-years-old, O'Hare is entering his prime years as an attacking midfielder, meaning that Rangers would be getting a bargain deal if they managed to secure the Coventry man on a free this summer.