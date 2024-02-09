One Rangers player could prove to be "incredible" for them at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership title race, according to pundit Frank McAvennie.

Rangers title bid and transfer news

The Gers are set to have an extremely exciting few months ahead of them, as they lock horns with Celtic in a potentially nerve-shredding title race. Philippe Clement's side sit three points behind their bitter rivals with a game in hand, highlighting how tight things are at the top of the table.

Rangers' next assignment is a trip to Ross County next Wednesday evening, and they will know that victory by more than two goals will take them to the Scottish Premiership summit.

Some new signings came in during the January transfer window, in order to aid Clement's team's title chances, with Fabio Silva's arrival on loan from Wolves arguably the most exciting piece of business that the club conducted.

Oscar Cortes was another temporary addition, too, with the young winger arriving from Lens until the end of the season, as he looks to impress enough to potentially earn a permanent deal during the summer.

Fabio Silva lauded by Frank McAvennie

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie lauded Silva as a signing for Rangers, admitting that "Celtic should be worried" about the impact he could have between now and the conclusion of the campaign.

"Clement has brought him in and he’s been very good. He wasn’t first choice at Wolves but he’s come up here and taken a couple of games to settle. But all of a sudden, he’s playing in a system that suits him and that he’s enjoying playing.

"Clement has got them playing a good system with the players that were there and the new boys they’ve brought in - Celtic should be worried. Silva could be incredible for them."

Silva is a player who hasn't reached his potential yet, considering he arrived at Wolves as a teenage signing with such a high ceiling, but he is still only 21 years of age. Things seemed to grow stagnant for him at Molineux, but the hope is that he is revitalised as a Rangers player, providing genuine attacking ammunition in the title race.

The Portuguese already has one league goal to his name in two starts, and Clement recently said that the striker is "getting better and better" the more he grows accustomed to life at Ibrox.

Silva, considering his reputation as a talented young player, could end up being the difference in the title race. If he fails to spark, the Gers could come up short when the crunch matches arrive, but similarly, if he gets the bit between his teeth and finds genuine consistency, he has the ability to take the Scottish game by storm.

McAvennie's comments certainly suggest that he is a big threat to Celtic's chances of another league title, and if he helps Rangers get over the line, his loan move would be remembered fondly.