Rangers could be looking for new signings to aid their Scottish Premiership title push, and one player has hinted at a move to Ibrox when 2024 arrives.

Rangers-Celtic title race

The Gers have already made improvements since Philippe Clement replaced Michael Beale in the Ibrox hot seat, with results and performances already better than they were previously. It is still clear that Clement's side have a huge amount of work to do in order to chase down rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, even though the Hoops' 0-0 draw away to Hibernian on Saturday has given them more hope of wrestling the trophy away from them next year.

For that to happen, it could be that new faces are required when the January transfer window rolls around, in order to give the manager more options all over the pitch. It looks as though one intriguing move could potentially happen in 2024, following a key update regarding one player who is well-known to Gers supporters.

Helander's Rangers return

Speaking to The Daily Record, Filip Helander hinted that he could return to Rangers on a free transfer in 2024, having previously represented the club for four years:

"I’m not aware of the injury I had at all, which is great. And I think I can still achieve a lot in the game. That’s something I have in my mind. I try to set goals in terms of what I want to do.

"I’m only 30 so hopefully I have a good few years left in me. Because I was out for a long time it’s almost like I feel MORE healthy now. It’s about making up for lost time. That’s how I’m trying to look at it. I hope to have a good season here in Denmark and see what happens after that.

“I’ve only signed a one-year deal at Odense. They weren’t certain whether I’d be fit or not. So it was a good place to hopefully get game time. Could I come back to Rangers for free next summer? You never know."

Helander was an impressive performer for Rangers between 2019 and earlier this year, when he departed to join Danish side OB, proving to be a consistent performer at centre-back. A dominant figure, Helander's stats in a Gers shirt highlight the influence that he enjoyed for the Scottish giants, racking up 60 appearances in that time and also winning 21 caps for Sweden at international level, with injuries arguably preventing him from having higher tallies.

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is someone who always appreciated the 30-year-old, once hailing the "great leadership" that he possesses in his game, and the fact that he would be available on a free transfer at the end of the season would make it less of a risk - Helander's contract expires next summer - in terms of the Gers bringing him back to the club.

At 30, he still has plenty to offer, as Helander himself alludes to in his comments, and having another good option at the heart of the defence can only increase Clement's side going from strength to strength, possibly making this one to watch.