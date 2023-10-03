Rangers are searching for a new manager after the dismissal of Michael Beale, and a former Premier League boss is now believed to be a target.

Who is in the race to become Rangers manager?

Beale's time as Gers boss was brought to an end on Sunday night, with those high up at Ibrox feeling that a change was badly needed. A poor start to the season got even worse over the weekend, following a dispiriting 3-1 loss at home to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, and a new face is now required in the dugout.

Now, Rangers are working hard on finding the best possible replacement for the Englishman, with a host of names already in the picture to take charge next. The likes of Graham Potter, Kevin Muscat and Pascal Jansen have all been mentioned as possible options, with the former currently out of work and the other two in charge of Yokohama F. Marinos and AZ Alkmaar respectively, but no decision has been made yet.

Now, another name has entered the race to become Rangers' next manager - one with plenty of experience in the Premier League.

Who has been added to Rangers' manager shortlist?

According to an update from Glasgow World, former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard is one of the candidates being looked at as Beale's potential successor at Rangers:

"Rangers have compiled a list of prospective new managers after sacking Michael Beale and are interested in speaking to Chris Wilder, Kevin Muscat and Frank Lampard among others. All three names feature prominently in the Ibrox club's early plans to replace Beale, who was relieved of his duties by the Ibrox board on Sunday.

"Lampard has managed in the English Premier League with Everton and Chelsea and was most recently caretaker manager at Stamford Bridge for the last 11 games of last season. He is also seeking a route back into football at a high level. The 45-year-old would command a considerable salary given his background south of the border.

"Rangers will cast their net far and wide in order to find Beale's long-term successor and are determined not to rush their next appointment."

Lampard is someone who could be a good choice for Rangers, even though his reputation as a manager arguably isn't the greatest it has been at the moment, following a challenging period in the past year or so.

The 45-year-old has had tough spells at both Everton and Chelsea recently, perhaps showing that he isn't quite at Premier League level, but the Gers could be the ideal place for him to rebuild, with the standard in the Scottish Premiership not as high league wide.

Lampard has still done plenty of good in his managerial career to date, guiding Derby County to the Championship playoff final and saving Everton from relegation, being praised by Jurgen Klopp, with the Liverpool manager describing the job he was doing at Chelsea at one point as "really good".

The England legend is also still a relatively young manager learning his trade, so he could develop into something greater at Rangers, finding it the perfect fit and proving to be an upgrade on Beale.