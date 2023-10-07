Rangers have held talks with a "successful" Frank Lampard alternative in Glasgow this week, as the search for Michael Beale's replacement intensifies.

Who could replace Michael Beale at Rangers?

After a poor start to the Scottish Premiership campaign, one which has seen the squad booed off on multiple occasions, Rangers made a big decision to relieve Beale of his duties after just 10 months in charge following the previous sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The Glasgow giants are seven points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic already, with their title hopes in some doubt as a result. Beale was brought in from QPR to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst midway through last term, but it's now back to the drawing board for Rangers as they scour the market for another new manager in the space of a year.

Losing three out of a possible seven games was, quite frankly, unacceptable for one of Scotland's biggest clubs, and their Europa League group campaign took a bit of knock following their 2-1 loss to Cypriot first division side Aris Limassol in midweek. There have been many names mentioned by sections of the media as candidates to replace Beale, with reports suggesting Rangers have been considering the likes of Frank Lampard, Oliver Glasner and Kevin Muscat for the manager's job.

Initial talks were apparently held with Lampard over the vacant Rangers role, but reliable media sources have claimed that he is now out of the running to succeed Beale at Ibrox. However, the likes of Muscat and former AS Monaco boss Philippe Clement could still be hired by Rangers.

Will Rangers appoint Philippe Clement?

The latter coach, who has been praised for some of his successes in past seasons, has won four Belgian league titles across spells at Club Brugge and Genk. Clement would come as quite the decorated appointment, at least from Belgium, with Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell once calling him "one of the most prominent and successful coaches in Europe in recent years."

Philippe Clement trophies Honours won Jupiler Pro League 4 Belgian Super Cup 2 Belgian Cup 1

"His profile as a modern coach, with his teams playing with great intensity and [is] daring, including on the continental stage," claimed Mitchell.

"His ability to combine titles and the development of young players have made him one of the most prominent and successful coaches in Europe in recent years."

A report from Voetbal Nieuws has shared an update on the prospect of his hire at Rangers, with Clement travelling to Glasgow this week for a meeting with Gers chiefs. The 49-year-old is apparently seen as a "great candidate" for the job, with both Clement and Rangers putting forward their visions for success during this apparent sit-down. However, it is by no means a done deal just yet, as clubs from Saudi Arabia are also after Clement. While the coach will have to convince Rangers he is the right man, Voetbal Nieuws claims the feeling is mutual on Clement's side.

If Rangers were to decide he is the top target, you can fully understand why.