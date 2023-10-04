Rangers have now held what is believed to be positive talks with one managerial candidate to take over at Ibrox, according to one report.

Who could be the next Rangers manager?

The Gers are on the search for their third permanent manager in the space of two years after parting ways with Michael Beale over the weekend. A 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership proved to be Beale’s last game in charge in Glasgow, with the 43-year-old ending his time as manager with 31 wins, four draws and eight defeats from 43 games.

Multiple managers, both in and out of work, have already been linked with the vacant role, including Frank Lampard, Kevin Muscat, Chris Wilder, Graham Potter and Ryan Lowe just some of the names to have been mentioned in recent days. The club look set to take their time when it comes to finding a long-term successor to Beale, with Steven Davis in interim charge of the side.

However, it looks as if Ibrox officials have already made a start when it comes to talks with a possible replacement. According to TEAMtalk, Rangers and Lampard have now held positive talks over a possible deal, with the former Chelsea boss extremely keen on taking charge. The report adds that further discussions are expected to take place between the two parties.

Is Frank Lampard a good manager?

Lampard likes to play an attacking 4-3-3 system, as per Transfermarkt, but so far, has had his struggles as a manager. During his time as Derby, Chelsea and Everton boss, the Englishman hasn’t won any honours and has won 83 of a possible 196 games, losing 73 of those. The 45-year-old does have two victories over Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers on his CV, though, something which could come in handy if he takes over at Ibrox as the club already look to close a seven-point gap on their rivals at the top of the table.

However, talkSPORT host Simon Jordan has been left concerned at the possibility of Lampard coming in at Rangers, believing it ‘makes no sense’.

“I’m not sure that Frank Lampard would be the right fit. I’m trying to work out on what basis would I be looking at Frank Lampard as a fit for Rangers.”

Jordan then went on to add:

“The only reason you put Lampard in the conversation is because it’s Frank Lampard the player. You don’t put him in the conversation because it’s Frank Lampard the manager, that’s why it makes no sense to me. Lampard is just a figure of people’s imagination right now, he needs to go away and regroup and become a football manager.”

The recent report states that Ibrox supporters have also made it clear that Lampard is not their preferred candidate, but by the looks of things, it appears that there is a real possibility of that happening following initial talks, making this one to keep an eye on in the coming days.