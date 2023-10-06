A further Rangers update has now emerged regarding a potential move to Ibrox for Frank Lampard.

Will Frank Lampard be the new Rangers manager?

The search for Michael Beale’s long-term successor is underway in Glasgow, with Steven Davis currently in interim charge of the Gers. A number of potential candidates have emerged in the media following Beale’s dismissal over the weekend, one of which being Lampard.

Reports have suggested that a round of positive talks have been held between Rangers and Lampard, with further talks planned. It seems as if there has been more than one conversation between the two parties, with a move potentially gathering pace.

According to sources close to GiveMeSport, Rangers chiefs have now held three rounds of talks with Lampard, some direct and others on the phone, over a possible move to Scotland. The Englishman is believed to be interested in a return to management, and discussions have even been held over potential signings that can be made at Ibrox, using his links to former club Chelsea to possibly lure a number of fringe players away from Stamford Bridge.

What has Frank Lampard previously said about Rangers?

Lampard has previous history with Rangers and even went to watch the club in the 2008 UEFA Cup final. A year prior to that, the former Chelsea midfielder hailed the Scottish giants following a pre-season friendly, sharing his love for the Ibrox crowd.

"The Rangers fans were awesome, all the lads were talking about it. The reception I got when I went to take corners during the game, and after when we were going off, was really nice. They certainly love their own team, but it was very special to get that welcome.

"It was amazing really, and a very good game to play in for us, certainly the best friendly we've had. With that kind of backing from their crowd, they will be hard to beat. And I expect to see Rangers in the Champions League."

More recently, Lampard has found it tough going as a manager, though, being relieved of his duties with both Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League. He did return to the Blues in interim charge last season, but in total, has won just 38 of his 104 games as manager in the top flight.

However, Lampard enjoyed success with Derby County in his first position as a senior manager, winning 21 of his 49 games and guiding the Rams to the Championship playoff final against Aston Villa. Therefore, he may feel as if a move to Ibrox with Rangers is what he needs at this stage of his career, and by the looks of things, those in Glasgow may also be warming to the idea following multiple rounds of talks.