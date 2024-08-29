Rangers hold an interest in signing a South American international before the close of the transfer window on Friday, according to a new report.

The Scottish side have been very busy in this transfer window, and it appears as though that may continue as the 11p.m deadline on Friday gets ever closer. Philippe Clement is under big pressure this season to get his side closer to rivals Celtic, and with them also playing in Europe, it appears as though the Belgian wants as strong a squad as possible.

Rangers transfer news

With just over a day remaining in this summer transfer window, Rangers have so far added eight players to their squad. It isn’t much of a surprise in the high number of players arriving, given the fact that they also have let a lot of players leave the club from the end of last season to now.

Rangers' summer signings Signed from Mohamed Diomande Nordsjaelland Robin Propper Twente FC Hamza Igamane FAR Rabat Vaclav Cerny VfL Wolfsburg Jefte Fluminense Connor Barron Aberdeen Liam Kelly Motherwell Clinton Nsiala AC Milan U20

But with just hours remaining of the transfer window, Rangers will need to act quickly if they are to secure any more transfers. Indeed, they are reported to be in talks with German side Hoffenheim over defender Stanley N’Soki. It is believed that the Bundesliga side are willing to let the player leave on loan before the window closes, and Clement is said to be keen on the player, as he managed him at Club Brugge.

As well as looking into a deal for N’Soki, the Scottish Premiership side are also interested in signing Pyramids FC player Ibrahim Adel. The winger impressed with Egypt in the Olympic Games, and Rangers are now said to be willing to spend as much as £5 million to sign the player, as they also face competition from Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

These two players could be ones to keep an eye on between now and the end of the window for Rangers fans, but there is also a new player on the club’s radar, and perhaps the most exciting of the lot

Rangers eye deal for Ecuador international

According to The Fourth Official, relayed by Ibrox News, Rangers are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento before Friday’s deadline.

The report states that Rangers, alongside other teams from Scotland and teams for the English Championship, are keen on signing Sarmiento. Rangers are not thought to be close to signing the 21-cap attacker yet, but the Scottish side have a belief that they can secure a move before the transfer window closes and there is a "deal there to be done".

Sarmiento spent part of last season on loan at Ipswich Town, and he helped the Tractor Boys secure promotion to the Premier League. Not long after he arrived at Portman Road, Sarmiento was described as being "brilliant" by defender George Edmundson.

Sarmiento is said to be on a weekly wage of £20,000-a-week Brighton, which means he earns around £1 million a year, something that Rangers would likely have to pay if they secure his signing before Friday’s 11 p.m. deadline.