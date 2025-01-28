Rangers are reportedly said to be interested in bringing a former player back to Ibrox in the January transfer window, as they make an offer directly to the defender.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers still have time to complete some late business during the current window, with Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis linked with a move to Ibrox. He has found playing time impossible to come by this season, so a move away could appeal to him, also giving Philippe Clement additional firepower.

Highly-rated Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller has been a rumoured transfer target for Rangers for some time, with reports continuing to back him to move to the club before the end of the month. Just 18 years of age, he has registered six assists in 19 Scottish Premiership starts this season.

A reunion with former winger Ryan Kent has also been mooted for the Gers, having scored 33 goals and registered 56 assists in 218 appearances for the club during his first stint there, also winning the Scottish Premiership title.

In terms of potential exits at Rangers in the coming days, left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has been linked with a move to Besiktas, having played for the club earlier in his career. Interestingly, Celtic's Greg Taylor is considered an alternative option for the Turkish giants.

Rangers make offer to former defender

According to a new update from Swiss outlet Watson (via Glasgow Times), Rangers have made an offer to former defender Nikola Katic, looking to bring him back to the club after he left in 2022, but it is not clear if there have been any formal negotiations with his current club Zürich.

The 28-year-old was signed by Steven Gerrard in 2018 but suffered an injury-hit spell at Ibrox, never quite being able to consistently show his best form.

Katic could be a strong addition for Rangers before the window is closed, considering the Zürich defender is still at an age where he can be at his peak for several more years. The former Gers man has won six caps for Bosnia, as well as representing Croatia once before changing his allegiances, while Gerrard hailed his long-term potential when he managed him during their time together.

"Katic is a much better player than when he arrived but in terms of going out there and wanting to win and bravery he ticks every box. When he hits his peak years he will be a top player."

Katic himself is thought to be both keen on a move away from Zürich and interested in making a return to Rangers, and the fact that he would improve Clement's defensive options means it is a transfer that could make sense for all parties.

The centre-back may even feel that he has unfinished business at Ibrox, given his injury-prone nature and the fact that he was limited to only 59 appearances - he scored six goals in that time - so the hope is that the Gers' offer is accepted.