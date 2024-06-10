Former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to seal a reunion with a current Ibrox player in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers continue to be linked with new signings ahead of next season, with Mexican midfielder Andres Montano seen as an option to bring in, potentially being considered an upgrade on Tom Lawrence. Meanwhile, Rapid Bucuresti striker Albion Rrahmani has also been backed to join Rangers in the summer, with talks believed to have taken place over a move coming to fruition.

Bayern Munich youngster Yusuf Kabadayi is another player who the Scottish Premiership giants have reportedly shown an interest in, with the 20-year-old considered a long-term prospect. A fee is even thought to have been agreed, with a transfer close to being completed.

Kalvin Phillips has emerged as arguably Rangers' most high-profile target in recent weeks, as the 28-year-old looks to get his stuttering career back on track. Manchester City see no future for him at the Etihad, and West Ham haven't signed him after a disappointing loan spell there, but Philippe Clement is looking to add him to his squad.

Now, a Gers exit update has emerged, with one established figure potentially heading off to pastures new before the 2024/25 season gets underway.

Van Bronckhorst wants reunion with Rangers ace

According to a new update from the Scottish Daily Mail on Monday [via Ibrox News], Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to sign Lawrence this summer, sealing a reunion and bringing him to Besiktas in the process. It was the Dutchman who signed the Welshman from Derby County back in 2022, during his time in charge at Ibrox, and they could now team up again.

Ipswich Town are also mentioned as potential suitors, however, with Kieran McKenna seeing the £22,000-a-week attacker as a good option to bring in after his side sealed promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last month. He has already played for the club in the past.

It does feel as though Lawrence's time at Rangers is close to coming to an end - his current deal expires in 2025, meaning that this summer is the last chance to receive a good fee for him, and the player himself appears to be willing to find a fresh challenge.

Teaming up with Van Bronckhorst again could clearly appeal, considering his former boss signed him initially, while a return to Ipswich in the Premier League also has obvious merits.

Related Rangers could land lethal Cantwell partner in swoop for £6.8m star The Light Blues are reportedly interested in a deal to sign the centre-forward this summer.

If Lawrence does move on in the summer, he should be remembered as a solid servant for Rangers - one who David McCallum once described as "excellent" - having registered 11 goal contributions (six goals and five assists) in 41 appearances overall. More was arguably required for him to be a genuine success story, considering he is a 23-cap Wales international, but injuries have held him back.