Former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness has made a claim on one current Ibrox star being unsettled in Glasgow.

Rangers exit rumours

Philippe Clement has been working wonders in Scotland since taking over from Michael Beale back in October. The Belgian has already won the Scottish League Cup and has averaged an incredible 2.48 points per game, winning 26 of his 33 fixtures in charge.

As a result, Rangers are in control of the Scottish Premiership title race ahead of rivals Celtic, and they are also in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup. It is promising to be a memorable campaign for the Gers and Clement, however, there could soon be some exits on the horizon.

Borna Barisic and John Lundstram are both out of contract at the end of the season as things stand and have both been linked with moves to Turkey. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jack Butland is also thought to be plotting an Ibrox exit with Rangers valuing him at around £15m.

Another player who has been linked with a move away is left-back Ridvan Yilmaz. Recent reports have actually claimed that Clement wants to keep the 22-year-old, amid interest from Galatasaray, but it doesn’t look as if he is happy in Scotland.

Ridvan Yilmaz not “settled” at Rangers

According to Souness, talking to Turkish broadcaster TRT World, relayed by Inside Futbol, Yilmaz is not “settled” at Rangers and is looking to move back to his native country.

“We’ve got a young guy in Glasgow, Ridvan Yilmaz, who I saw play for Rangers in the Old Firm game three weeks ago, and he was one of the best players on the pitch.

“Unfortunately, from a Rangers perspective, I’m hearing he’s not terribly settled in Scotland and looking to get back here [to Turkey].”

Yilmaz, on £12,000-a-week in Scotland, joined Rangers back in 2022 and has been a regular in Clement’s side over recent months, making 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

Unfortunately, he missed Saturday’s 3-1 win over Hibernian through injury, but it looks as if the Rangers boss is a fan of the full-back.

However, if he is unsettled in Glasgow as Souness claims, perhaps moving him on over the summer could be best for all parties. A new left-back will be required, especially if Barisic also departs, but there have been targets mooted.

FC Twente’s Gijs Smal is set to become a free agent in the summer with Rangers on alert, whereas there is thought to be a deal in the pipeline to sign Jefte from Fluminense, so who knows, Yilmaz could soon get the exit he may want.