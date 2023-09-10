Already sitting four points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic, having recently lost against the Hoops at Ibrox, Rangers haven't exactly hit the ground running in the Scottish Premiership. And, with that said, Michael Beale's job looks to be in real jeapordy.

According to Football Transfers, the former Queens Park Rangers boss is on the verge of the sack in Glasgow, not even a year after his initial appointment. Truth be told, some may have felt the writing could have been on the wall, given that Rangers were also dumped out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion, losing 7-3 on aggregate against PSV Eindhoven.

If the reports are to be believed, then the Scottish giants may already be on the search for a replacement for Beale, reportedly leading them to a certain manager who has been without a club since losing his previous job.

What's the latest Rangers news?

The international break has seemingly been decision time for those at Ibrox, who reportedly could pull the plug on Beale's stint in charge. Should it come to an end, then he will end his time at the club with a record of 26 wins, four draws, and seven losses from 37 games, in total, with zero trophies won during that time.

Should Beale's potential short stint in Scotland come to an end, it is believed that Rangers have now reportedly turned their attention to other candidates, in a bid to end Celtic's recent dominance and stop the Hoops from making it three consecutive Scottish Premiership wins.

According to Football Transfers, the Gers are eyeing a move for former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, as well as former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

Potter has been without a job since a spell at Chelsea, but previously impressed many during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion. Rangers will hope that, if he is to be the next man for the job, Potter will return to his managerial best in Scotland.

Should Rangers hire Graham Potter?

Securing Potter could be a significant coup for those at Rangers, given the work that he has done in the Premier League, taking Brighton from relegation battles to top-half finishes. Of course, he failed to replicate that success at Chelsea, but has since shown by Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino, the job at Stamford Bridge is no easy task.

Operating in a 3-4-2-1 formation, those at Rangers will have to get used to Potter's style of play if he does take the job, having played in Beale's 4-3-3 for just under a year. If they can adjust to the former Brighton manager's tactics, however, then the Gers could enjoy significant improvement. At his best, Potter has earned plenty of deserved praise, including from journalist Melissa Reddy, who once said:

"Brighton are getting the results a lot of their past performances have merited, born out of consistency in their ideals and intentions under Graham Potter. Always happy to see smart processes, patience, good recruitment, spirited players and a superb manager rewarded."

It's clear that Potter, especially at the right club, is a manager capable of achieving solid results, and by the looks of things, a move to Rangers could be one to watch.