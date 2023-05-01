BBC journalist Tom English has slammed Rangers defender James Tavernier amid his "atrocious" display in the club's recent defeat.

What's the latest on James Tavernier and Rangers?

It was another frustrating Old Firm clash for the Ibrox outfit as they lost to their bitter rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Truth be told, it was a pretty tight affair but Celtic just about edged out Michael Beale and co on the day to pick up a 1-0 win at Hampden Park.

With that in mind, it will be all the more frustrating for the only goal of the game to have come in the manner in which it did. Indeed, the Rangers defence went to sleep, allowing Daizen Maeda to quickly cross to Jota who headed in at the far post.

Tavernier was among those most culpable in the Ibrox backline and this was made clear by journalist English.

Indeed, as quoted by BBC Sport, he remarked: "There were four or five Rangers players culpable for the goal. A defensive lapse, switching off and James Tavernier's positioning there was atrocious.

"He's the captain and, when the ball is in the air, he doesn't have a clue where Jota is."

How bad was James Tavernier against Celtic?

The BBC reporter wasn't the only one to note just how poor this piece of defending at the back post was by the £30k-p/w right-back.

For instance, in the Daily Record player ratings, writer Andrew Newport handed him a 6/10 and said of the incident: "Sleeping at the back post as Jota pounced."

​​​​​​Unfortunately, this isn't the only time of late where question marks have been raised over the captain's defensive abilities during an Old Firm meeting.

For example, when Rangers lost 3-2 to Celtic at the start of April, former Celtic captain Tom Boyd described Tavernier as a “very, very poor defender”.

After the right-back scored a freekick in the defeat, Boyd said (via the Irish Mirror): “Joe Hart had absolutely no chance with the accuracy of it coming down off the crossbar. He might have been able to save it if he was standing there.

"But that’s all Tavernier’s got as a player. He’s good at set pieces, he’s good at penalties… as a defender he’s very, very poor.”

Unfortunately, after this latest defensive mishap on the weekend, it's not as though the Rangers captain has done much to prove these claims wrong.