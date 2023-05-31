Insider Dean Jones has exclusively revealed that Rangers want to sign a new goalkeeper "quite fast" as they eye up Jack Butland.

What are the latest Rangers transfer rumours?

With the Scottish Premiership now over, the Ibrox outfit can start planning for next season and they could be set for a busy summer.

Indeed, Michael Beale will have a big job on his hands as he looks to build a team in his image and keep Rangers as competitive as possible in the near future.

There has been plenty of talk now for some time about the need for a new goalkeeper with 41-year-old Allan McGregor on his way out.

Well, it seems that the Scottish outfit don't want to hang around on finding his replacement and may have already lined up a move for Butland.

Indeed, when speaking exclusively to Football FanCast, journalist Jones revealed what he's heard may happen at Ibrox.

He said: "Yeah, I think we're going to get some early clarification on this. I think Rangers intend to go ahead and sign a new goalkeeper quite fast.

"Butland [is] definitely one of the ones that they have looked into."

How much will Butland cost Rangers?

McGregor played the most minutes in between the sticks for Rangers this season, while Jon McLaughlin and Robby McCrorie also featured at different points.

But with the preferred option departing, it makes sense for Beale to now target a new signing in goal as a priority to get sorted as soon as possible.

Still only 30 years old, Butland could arrive with his best years as a goalkeeper yet to come. However, he has not played a single game this term having started the season with Crystal Palace before heading on loan to Manchester United.

Even so, his contract expires in the summer and is reportedly happy to leave for free and join Rangers even if it means taking a pay cut to get the deal done.

At Man Utd, he was on £35k-p/w but if Beale and co could get that down – as well as not having to pay a transfer fee – this could be a more affordable deal.

Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has already approved the deal too, telling the PLZ Football Show (via Ibrox News): “No [no surprise], that’s the kind of goalkeeper they would go for.

“He’s been about playing at the top level down there. He comes into the category of yeah, I think it will be a good signing.

“He’s been hanging around the England set-up previously so he’s got something and when I saw his name I thought good choice.”