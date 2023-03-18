Podcaster and football columnist Steven Clifford has claimed that Rangers genuinely did turn down the chance to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia amid recent reports.

What's the latest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Rangers?

While speaking on the Go Radio Football Show (via Daily Record), former player Craig Moore recently stated that he tried to talk the |brox outfit into signing the winger before he ended up at Napoli this summer.

He explained that he initially tried to get the Georgian a move to the Premier League with Southampton, but when they couldn't sort a deal, he alerted Rangers about a possible loan that could then be made into a permanent transfer.

It seems like quite a remarkable story, but according to Clifford, the story is true and the Scottish Premiership side really did fail to make the most of what turned out to be an incredible opportunity.

Indeed, while speaking on The Rangers Review, he said: "So I know Craig Moore, he's a good lad. And I know this story, unfortunately...

"So this isn't something that he's magically made up just for the sake of being on the radio. I've actually seen things that prove it. So, undoubtedly, Craig Moore offered Rangers the opportunity.

"Were they interested, it would have been a loan to buy. Rangers could have got him for a year-to-18-months loan, then went from there. I think all parties were kind of keen.

"He was set to go to Southampton, that didn't work and it was a wee bit up in the air. So that's what Craig Moore does. He's an agent, obviously, but he brokers things and he walks in between the lines for clubs."

Why is everyone talking about Kvaratskhelia?

Seeing as Kvaratskhelia has since established himself as one of Europe's top players, it's certainly a blow for Rangers to learn how close they were to landing what would have been a brilliant transfer.

After all, he has scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists in 29 games this season as Napoli look set to win Serie A as well as going deep into the Champions League as they next face AC Milan in the quarter-finals.

In fact, such is the quality of the player, he is now tipped to be worth £80-90m by Moore even though he moved to Italy for just £10m in the summer.

It remains unclear as to who exactly turned down the deal at Ibrox, but the individual who made that final call will no doubt be feeling rather silly right now.