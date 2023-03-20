Journalist Scott Barrie has urged Rangers to sign loanee Malik Tillman on a permanent transfer this summer "at all costs".

What's the latest on Malik Tillman and Rangers?

Ahead of this current season, the Ibrox outfit negotiated a deal with Bayern Munich to bring the 20-year-old to Scotland for 12 months, with an option to then make the move permanent.

During his time with the club so far, the youngster has managed to make himself a regular, showing his importance to the team already with 38 appearances so far in his debut campaign.

As per BILD journalist Christian Falk, Rangers can buy Tillman for the pre-agreed price tag of €7m (roughly £6m) but it remains to be seen what is planned for the American.

While talking about it all on the Rangers Review podcast, Barrie insisted that the club simply have to work out a way to get the loan turned permanent in the summer.

He said (17:24): "I think it's pretty obvious that I'd been in the buy Tillman at all costs camp. And I don't think there's much debate around that.

"I don't think Rangers are going to get a player of his ability, but also potential at 20 now, 21 next season.

"Still in his first professional season, you've got to remember that. You've got to imagine every player will be better in their second professional season."

Malik-Tillman-Rangers

Will Tillman want to join Rangers this summer?

Before arriving in Scotland, Tillman had actually made seven senior appearances for the Bayern Munich senior team, so it's clear just what a talent he is.

However, that was for a combined total of just 164 minutes and he may feel as though the path to regular first-team action in Germany will be quite difficult.

With that in mind, seeing as Rangers have offered him 2564 minutes of action in all competitions this season – and he has proved ten goals and five assists in this time – it could perhaps suit all parties if some agreement could be found.

At a price of around £6m, he would likely take up a reasonable chunk of the summer budget – especially when compared to the club's record transfers – but with so much potential still, that fee could perhaps one day prove to be a bargain if Tillman continues his upward trajectory in a Teddy Bears shirt.