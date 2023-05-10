Journalist Jonny McFarlane has revealed that Rangers will sign a striker who can link up the play and run in behind.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

At the end of the season, it seems as though Alfredo Morelos will almost certainly be leaving Ibrox when his contract ends.

Indeed, manager Michael Beale recently confirmed as much to the press, saying: "Alfredo is obviously going to be moving on."

With that being the case, it's more than likely that the Scottish Premiership side will be on the hunt for at least one new striker in the summer.

As of yet, though, it remains unclear who exactly their primary target will be. However, while speaking on the Rangers Review podcast, McFarlane gave details about what sort of profile will be targeted.

He also alluded to the idea that he has heard a name, but needs to further check with sources before divulging the full information.

He began (2:38): "Whoever arrives in the summer – I've got my suspicions about who it might be – whoever arrives, I think will be a player who will link up and go in behind.

Before later adding that he couldn't yet reveal who exactly that target is, saying: (6:26): “There's a number of names that have been linked that are out there. And I think one of them is right.

"But I've not got that [rumour] backed up what it needs to be [before I can say the player's name].

“But I think whoever Rangers are linked with, it will have to be someone that can both link up play and have the pace to go in behind."

Who will Rangers sign this summer?

One of the biggest rumours floating about Scotland at the moment is the story which claims Josh Maja could be on his way to Ibrox.

Indeed, as per The Scottish Sun, the Bordeaux man will see his contract expire at the end of the season and has consequently been targetted by Rangers.

When asked directly about this claim, he told France media (via The Scottish Sun):

"I can't think about that at the moment.

"We have so many important games before the end of the season and I have to concentrate on that only.

"We'll see what happens at the end of the season.

"I have to wait to hear what the management of this club says and whether they want to keep me."

He has, however, been described as a "natural finisher, a pure goalscorer" by journalist Nicolas Le Gardien (via The Athletic) so it remains to be seen if his characteristics match what McFarlane listed above.

Although, perhaps he has good link-up play, as WhoScored suggests his strengths include doing layoffs, as well as making passes and through balls.