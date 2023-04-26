Commentator and football writer Derek Clark has reacted positively after hearing Rangers are linked with a summer transfer for Kieran Dowell.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

As we head towards the end of the Scottish Premiership season, it looks as though this won't be a title-winning campaign for the Ibrox outfit.

Indeed, Michael Beale and co sit 12 points off the pace in second place, but behind-the-scenes plans may well already be taking place in preparation for next season.

With that in mind, some rumours have emerged recently in the press suggesting Dowell could be on his way to Scotland.

As per Football Insider, Rangers are lining up a pre-contract offer for the Norwich City midfielder, with his current deal set to expire in the summer​​​​​​.

While talking about this on the latest edition of The Rangers Review, Clark offered his verdict on the player having seen him impress in the past.

He said: "The time he was on loan at Wigan from Everton, I was impressed every time I watched him. I know it was a few seasons ago now, but I think that would be good business if Rangers were to bring him in, especially for no transfer fee as well."

Why do Rangers want to sign Kieran Dowell from Norwich?

At the moment, Dowell currently earns a reported £7.5k per week in the Championship, and when you factor in that he won't cost a transfer fee, this could be an affordable deal for Rangers to pull off.

What's more, they seem to have a working relationship with Norwich already, having signed English midfielder Todd Cantwell in January.

Dowell has been in and out of the Canaries team this term, but having delivered five goals and three assists in just 1,115 minutes of Championship action this term (across 23 outings), Rangers could be landing a pretty good player.

He's also shown glimpses of his quality in the past, too. For example, during his loan spell at Wigan referenced by Clark, he once delivered a rare 10/10 Sofascore match rating, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist in an 8-0 win over Hull City.

With that in mind, it's no wonder Clark with impressed by that loan spell. At 25 years of age, it feels as though we are still yet to see the best of the promising midfielder, and if Rangers can unlock Dowell's full potential at Ibrox, this could be a great deal.