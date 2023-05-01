BBC pundit Chris Sutton has slammed "disgrace" Rangers attacker Alfredo Morelos amid his poor showing in the club's recent defeat.

What's the latest on Alfredo Morelos and Rangers?

Michael Beale and co were unable to deliver the goods on the weekend as they crashed out of the Scottish Cup after losing 1-0 at Hampden Park.

Coming up against Old Firm rivals Celtic, a single goal from Jota was enough to decide the game with Ange Postecoglou and co now progressing into the final.

With Rangers unable to hit the back of the net on the day, it's no shock that their attacking players have come in for some criticism.

However, when talking about the game on BBC Radio Show 606, Sutton singled out Morelos for his consistently poor performances.

The pundit said: “Truth is, Alfredo Morelos has been a really good player for Rangers at times.

"This season, he has been a disgrace. He's been overweight. And he's offered very, very little.”

How bad was Alfredo Morelos against Celtic?

It's fair to say others were also in agreement that the £33k-p/w striker wasn't at his best in the Old Firm semi-final encounter.

For instance, in the Glasgow Times player ratings, writers Harry Mail and Lewis Anderson handed him a 3/10 and wrote: "The striker failed to show up again. With his contract up in the summer, is his time at Ibrox nearly over?"

As pointed out above, Morelos will see his current deal expire when the season comes to an end so perhaps his mind is elsewhere. After all, he has just two goals in his last nine league outings.

For a guy who has netted 124 goals in 267 outings for Rangers, while also claiming 58 assists, it's certainly fair to suggest he hasn't really been firing on all cylinders confidently in recent times.

And when you look at the whole Gers squad, he is way down in 11th for average match performance rating in the Scottish Premiership and has even been outscored by right-back James Tavernier (via WhoScored).

All in all, it wasn't a good day for the 26-year-old who was eventually hooked in the 83rd minute of the game. And while it remains to be seen if he wants to stay at Ibrox, perhaps manager Beale won't even want to offer him a new contract if his performances don't start to pick up soon.