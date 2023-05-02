Journalist Pete O'Rourke has claimed that Rangers will sit down with Borna Barisic in the summer to discuss his future amid contract uncertainty.

What's the latest Rangers contract news?

When the season ends, the 30-year-old will enter into the final year of his current deal next season – with expires in May 2024 – and it remains unclear if he will remain at Ibrox beyond then.

Indeed, the player himself has gone on the record about not quite knowing what the next step in his career will look like. He admired as much when speaking recently with a Croatian newspaper (via Daily Record) explaining how things can "change in a day."

In full, he said: "In the summer, I enter the last year of my contract. I have a top relationship with everyone at Rangers. If I went to another club, I would choose the one that was just like Rangers. But you never know what could happen. The situation could change in a day."

By the sounds of it, though, the decision-makers within the Scottish Premiership outfit will at least take the time to discuss Barisic's future this summer.

Indeed, when speaking exclusively to Football FanCast, O'Rourke said: "I'm sure Rangers will sit down probably in the summer and discuss what they're going to do with Barisic and a number of other players."

Will Barisic sign a new contract with Rangers?

The Teddy Bears could be losing a collection of first-team stars at the end of the season with the likes of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack and others all yet to commit beyond the summer (via Transfermarkt).

With that in mind, Michael Beale may be wary of too much disruption within the squad and may prefer to keep Barisic around. After all, the left-back has played regularly this term and hasn't often let his team down – with the 30-year-old earning a 7.33 average match rating in the league (via WhoScored).

However, in a recent report for the Daily Record, journalist Mark Pirie suggested that this summer could also be the right time to cash in on the £18k-p/w defender.

He explained: "Borna Barisic and John Lundstram will be out of contract in the summer of 2024, and it could prove to be the right time to cash in on the duo. Barisic signed for Rangers for £2.2m from NK Osijek, and the club will be looking to make a profit on a player who has plenty of European football experience since agreeing the deal."

He certainly is a sellable asset if Rangers do want to make some money, but with plenty of other players potentially heading for an exit, it will be interesting to see if Barisic sticks around.