Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has come under some heavy criticism in the media after his disappointing display in the club's most recent match.

What's the latest on John Lundstram and Rangers?

Michael Beale's side played host to Dundee United at Ibrox this Saturday as they managed to pick up another three points in the Scottish Premiership.

Indeed, the home side claimed the win thanks to a fine two-goal display from Malik Tillman who netted once in each half to guide Rangers to the 2-0 victory.

Despite the three points, it seems not everyone on the winning team was able to impress with football writer Anthony Onifade slamming Lundstram in the player ratings for Ibrox News.

He handed the midfielder a 4/10 while calling him "woeful" in the title, writing: "Arguably the Gers’ least effective player on the day. Looked comfortable in possession but his influence in his defending was nonexistent.

"Failed to win any of his four ground duels and was dribbled past two times. Beale will want more from his midfield enforcer."

How bad was Lundstram for Rangers against Dundee United?

It seems as though Sky Sports man Joshua Barrie agreed as he also had some harsh words for Lundstram in his own player ratings for Rangers Review.

The journalist said the 29-year-old "was guilty of causing turnovers" and also noted that he could have been a bit more efficient with the ball at his feet

In full, Barrie explained: "Playing at the base of midfield, Lundstram tried to insert tempo but was guilty of causing turnovers. Moved deeper at points to combat Fletcher and allow the full-backs more freedom. Could've used the ball better."

When you look on SofaScore, it's easy to see why the two football writers noticed just how underwhelming Lundstram was as he is given the lowest rating among the Rangers starters (6.8). On top of that, he was dribbled past twice (the joint most in the team), lost the ball 10 times, and gave away two fouls.

All in all, the midfielder – who earns a reported £22k-p/w – seems to have gotten away with a bit of an off day, with Tillman's goals stealing the headlines.

But if Rangers are to do the improbable and catch up with Celtic, who are six points ahead of them in the league table, Lundstram may well need to be a lot better in his future outings.