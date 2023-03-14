Journalist Joshua Barrie has revealed that forgotten midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh is still a Rangers player amid his latest cryptic social media posts.

What's the latest on Nnamdi Ofoborh and Rangers?

Sadly for the 23-year-old, he is yet to make his debut for the club despite having arrived from Bournemouth back in 2021. Indeed, he has worryingly been sidelined due to a heart issue.

In a new development on the situation, Ofoborh took to social media recently to write (via The Sun): "Two years, two operations, hundreds of appointments."

He then added: "Silent on the situation so I look like the bad guy, all the mistreatment of the last two years will come out."

Clearly, the midfielder is unhappy with how he's been treated at Rangers amid his health issues and this has understandably led to speculation about his future with the club.

However, while speaking about it all on the Rangers Review podcast, Barrie claimed that, "contrary to reports", Ofoborh hasn't left Rangers but insisted that manager Michael Beale must clarify what's going on soon.

He said (3:54): “From what I'm told at the moment, he's still a Rangers player, contrary to reports.

"I think it's something that Michael Beale will have to clear up at the press conference, which will be on Thursday or Friday of this week, to kind of clear up those comments.

"But I think you've got to also obviously give them the kind of benefit of the doubt that it will have been such an emotionally kind of testing couple years for him.”

What happened to Ofoborh at Rangers?

Ofoborh has seen Steven Gerrard, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Beale all take charge of Rangers matches since arriving in Scotland but has been unable to help any manager during their time at Ibrox.

Back in July, former manager Van Bronckhorst spoke about how he felt "really bad" for the midfielder but accepted that his future was pretty uncertain.

It seems as though little behind the scenes has changed for good from Ofoborh's point of view judging from his latest social media posts.

With that in mind, it will be good to learn from manager Beale if the 23-year-old is likely to return to football any time soon and if that will be as a Rangers player.

For now, he remains at Ibrox, but a long-term stay with the Scottish Premiership club seems pretty unlikely.