Journalist Jonny McFarlane has claimed that Rangers manager Michael Beale should drop Ryan Kent amid contract uncertainty.

What's the latest Rangers contract news?

At the end of the season, the 26-year-old will see his current contract expire, alongside fellow star player Alfredo Morelos (via Transfermarkt).

There has been plenty of media speculation about just where the Teddy Bears' winger might end up, with Burnley, Everton and Leeds United a few of the clubs to have been linked.

With that being the case, it seems more likely than not that this will be Kent's last season playing Scottish Premiership football with Rangers.

Having crashed out of the Scottish Cup on the weekend and with a league title looking out of reach, there isn't much to play for in the remainder of the season.

With that being the case, when talking on the Rangers Review podcast, McFarlane has urged manager Beale to drop Kent now, effectively putting an end to his Ibrox career.

He said (5:23): "To me, Beale has to show a level of ruthlessness now here. As much as anything else, it's about showing the fans that he can make a really tough decision.

"We know that he's got a really good relationship with Ryan Kent. But really, if he's not going to sign, what's the point? What is it going to bring to the table?

"You've got a guy who is not going to want to get injured. It's the same with Alfredo Morelos, has nothing to play for.

"You know, they've already allowed the Rangers fans to make up their mind on them, based on the delivery of performance..."

Will Kent sign a new contract with Rangers?

Perhaps it would be more difficult to be ruthless with Kent if he was playing at his best. But after his showing in the Old Firm defeat on the weekend, that is hardly the case.

After all, in the player ratings for the Daily Record Andrew Newport handed the winger a 4/10 for his performance that saw him subbed off at halftime.

He wrote: "Nowhere near fit after his recent lay-off. Spent the 45 minutes he was on being bounced around by Alistair Johnston. Hooked at half-time after bizarrely running in wrong direction as Celtic pounced."

With that being the case, as the season draws to an end, perhaps it could be wise of Beale to stamp his authority now and drop £18k-p/w Kent, who looks set for the exit door regardless.