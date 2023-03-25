A number of Rangers fans have flocked to Twitter to express their delight as former manager Steven Gerrard upset a number of Celtic supporters during a recent charity match.

What did Steven Gerrard do in the Liverpool charity game?

With domestic football put on hold while the international break takes place, two teams consisting of club legends from Liverpool and Celtic met at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The aim was to raise money for the LFC Foundation and other charities, with the likes of Steve McManaman, Jerzy Dudek and Sami Hyypia involved for the Reds, while for the Bhoys, former stars such as skipper Stiliyan Petrov, Mikael Lustig, and Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink all took part, too.

To open the scoring at Anfield, Gerrard sent goalkeeper Artur Boruc the wrong way from 12 yards and then taunted the away end by celebrating in their corner – much to the anger of the Celtic faithful at Anfield, who even hurled a few bottles on the pitch for good measure (as seen in this clip).

The Liverpool legend understandably isn't too well-liked by the rival set of supporters after his time with Rangers, where he managed to stop the Bhoys from winning a 10th successive Scottish Premiership title.

And he clearly provoked the worst from this set of supporters, who momentarily seemed to forget that they'd actually travelled to Liverpool to help raise money for charity.

While his eventual exit to Aston Villa may have disappointed many at Ibrox, it seems as though many will feel he has redeemed himself somewhat after these latest scenes.

