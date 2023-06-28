Before the time of social media, players and pundits didn't get as many chances to go back and forth. A pundit would express their opinion and a player would have to hit back either through an interview or an awkward in-person interaction.

Nowadays, however, pundits have to be careful just who they take aim at because it could result in a back and forth on Twitter late in the evening on a random Tuesday night. At least, this was the case recently for Chris Sutton and Todd Cantwell.

How did Todd Cantwell perform at Rangers last season?

Joining Rangers in January, Cantwell didn't quite set the world alight last season, scoring just twice in 11 appearances as Rangers lost out on the Scottish Premiership title.

One positive to note, however, is the fact that the midfielder made four assists in those 11 appearances from midfield, which is something to take into the next campaign.

Cantwell will also be looking to get one over on their Old Firm rivals. Last season, with the Gers, he lost to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup, the Scottish FA Cup, as well as in the league with the title on the line – this is not a record that Cantwell will be keen to keep hold of.

Ahead of next season, the former Norwich City man will be hoping to hit top form at Ibrox with Rangers looking to regain their crown in Scotland's top flight. He has at least bought himself time to settle in by putting Sutton in his place, that's for sure.

What did Todd Cantwell say to Chris Sutton?

Cantwell's outburst aimed towards Sutton isn't a complete surprise, given the BBC pundit's previous Tweets aimed the way of the midfielder, in which the former forward took a swing at the Rangers man.

Cantwell sure holds grudges, however, as he bided his time before finally taking aim at Sutton, replying to a Tweet about the best pundit in Scotland, saying: "I can you [it] isn't Chris Sutton."

Replying to the Tweet, Sutton said: "Here is some balanced factual punditry from last season TikTok you may not enjoy...you joined Rangers on a free from the Championship and lost every meaningful game against Celtic and won nothing."

Cantwell ended the spat with: "Twitter troll has his notifications on then."

You can see the entire interaction below: